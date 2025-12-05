https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russias-gold-reserves-price-exceeds-300bln-for-1st-time-in-modern-history-1123241152.html
Russia's Gold Reserves Price Exceeds $300Bln for 1st Time in Modern History
The price of Russia's gold reserves exceeded $300 billion in November for the first time in history, and its share of reserves rose to 42.3%, which is the highest figure since the winter of 1995, according to an analysis of the Russian Central Bank's data conducted by Sputnik.
Russia's gold investments increased by 3.6% in late autumn, reaching a modern-day record of $310.7 billion. The indicator has been updating the highs for the fourth month in a row.
Russia's gold investments
increased by 3.6% in late autumn, reaching a modern-day record of $310.7 billion. The indicator has been updating the highs for the fourth month in a row.
