Russia's Gold Reserves Price Exceeds $300Bln for 1st Time in Modern History

The price of Russia's gold reserves exceeded $300 billion in November for the first time in history, and its share of reserves rose to 42.3%, which is the highest figure since the winter of 1995, according to an analysis of the Russian Central Bank's data conducted by Sputnik.

Russia's gold investments increased by 3.6% in late autumn, reaching a modern-day record of $310.7 billion. The indicator has been updating the highs for the fourth month in a row.

