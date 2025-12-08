https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russia-will-do-everything-to-strengthen-csto---putin-1123258922.html

Russia Will Do Everything to Strengthen CSTO - Putin

Russia Will Do Everything to Strengthen CSTO - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia will do everything to strengthen the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said

2025-12-08T17:28+0000

2025-12-08T17:28+0000

2025-12-08T17:29+0000

world

collective security treaty organization (csto)

vladimir putin

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/05/1123233777_0:0:3105:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_96d2a2cdd68729f937611b1088f12f56.jpg

"We will certainly do everything to strengthen the organization," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. The CSTO's priorities are the strengthening of the defense capability, coordinating positions in the military and military-technical spheres, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/putin-russia-ready-to-share-weapons-equipment-with-csto-partners-1123183590.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, csto, russia