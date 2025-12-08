International
Russia Will Do Everything to Strengthen CSTO - Putin
Russia will do everything to strengthen the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said
"We will certainly do everything to strengthen the organization," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. The CSTO's priorities are the strengthening of the defense capability, coordinating positions in the military and military-technical spheres, Putin added.
17:28 GMT 08.12.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin
© POOL
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will do everything to strengthen the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"We will certainly do everything to strengthen the organization," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly.
The CSTO's priorities are the strengthening of the defense capability, coordinating positions in the military and military-technical spheres, Putin added.
