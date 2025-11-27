https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/putin-russia-ready-to-share-weapons-equipment-with-csto-partners-1123183590.html

Putin: Russia Ready to Share Weapons, Equipment With CSTO Partners

Russia must first and foremost satisfy its own needs in defense industry during the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

We are providing preferential terms for the acquisition of our weapons and equipment for CSTO countries – it all works, and it works quite effectively," Putin told reporters following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.CSTO countries will continue to conduct joint exercises, including those involving special services, Putin added.Russia must first and foremost satisfy its own needs in defense industry during the special military operation, Vladimir Putin said.Russia not only fully meets its own needs for certain units of weapons and equipment, but also supplies them for export, Putin added.Russia Done Much in Field of UAVsRussia has done a lot in the field of unmanned vehicles, this is a revolutionary for the country, Putin said.Moscow Expecting US Delegation to Visit in First Half of Next WeekMoscow is expecting a US delegation to visit in the first half of next week, Vladimir Putin said."The latest information was brought to me yesterday that [US] President Trump has decided that... the meeting is proposed by the US side in Moscow next week. Please, we are always open. Well, who will represent the United States from the American side? This, of course, must be determined by the President of the United States. That is why we are waiting for them in the first half of next week," Putin told reporters after his visit to Kyrgyzstan.Russia ready for a serious discussion of the US plan for the settlement in Ukraine, Putin said.Russia in Contact With Armenia Through CSTORussia is in contact with Armenia through the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Armenia's position on the participation in CSTO is its choice, and the countries of the association respect this, Putin said, adding that the decisions within CSTO will be coordinated with Armenia during Russian chairmanship of organization."They [Armenia] say that we support all decisions that are taken in the CSTO, we consider ourselves members of the CSTO, but at this stage we refrain from participating in meetings of this organization. Well, it is their choice, so if they think it is possible to work like this for now, well, we agree," Putin added.Russia-Kyrgyz Relations Developing Positively, Investors Enter MarketThe relations between Russia and Kyrgyzstan are developing positively, with Russian investors actively entering country's market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Kyrgyz leadership is managing to ensure stable domestic political situation, which is important for investors, Putin explained.Putin Calls Development of AI Extremely Important, Promising AreaPutin called the development of artificial intelligence an extremely important and promising area."[Russian tech giant] Yandex is actively developing artificial intelligence. This is an extremely important and promising area," Putin told reporters.Russia's Medinsky, Foreign Ministry Officials Will Be Negotiators for UkraineRussian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and the representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry will be Russia's negotiators for Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."It is obvious who is the negotiator from the Russian side — the Foreign Ministry. When we really sit down at the negotiating table and discuss each of the proposed points of discussion in detail and seriously... On our side, on the part of the administration, this is Vladimir Rostislavovich Medinsky, presidential aide, he has been doing this from the very beginning. For current affairs, in order to organize all this work, my assistant Yuri Viktorovich Ushakov is also included in the work," Putin told reporters after his visit to Kyrgyzstan.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov is in touch with his American colleagues, Putin said.Russian Troops Showing Positive Dynamics at Front Line in All AreasRussian troops are showing positive dynamics at the front line in all areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.The pace of Russian troops' advancement in the combat zone is increasing, Putin said."In October, in my opinion, they [Ukraine] had more than 47,000 losses, some 47,500," Putin said.The desertion level in the Ukrainian military is very high, Putin said, adding that the mobilization in Ukraine is forced."The main problem for the enemy is that they have a growing gap between losses and the number of troops they are able to send to the line of combat," Putin added.Russia Ready for Dialogue on Pan-European Security If West Wants ItRussia is ready for dialogue on pan-European security if the West wants it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."If our Western partners, we call them partners again, want this now, then go ahead, we are ready. We understand that we need to sit down and discuss this seriously; every word matters," Putin told reporters.Russia Ready to Implement Projects to Build Small-Capacity NPP in KyrgyzstanRussia is ready to implement a project to build a small-capacity nuclear power plant (NPP) in Kyrgyzstan, Vladimir Putin said.Russia and Kyrgyzstan have plans to build small-capacity nuclear power plants in the republic, Putin said, adding that Russia is the only country in the world that implements projects for the construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants.Kyrgyzstan buys Russian energy resources at a discounted price, which is important for the country's economy, Putin added.Putin on Leaks of Ushakov-Witkoff Phone Conversations: Criminal Offense in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that leaks of official telephone conversations are a criminal offense in Russia."As for these leaks, they may be some kind of fakes, maybe really overheard conversations, actually, this is a criminal punishment, in our country anyway. One cannot eavesdrop," Putin told reporters after his visit to Kyrgyzstan.On Wednesday, media published transcripts of alleged telephone conversations between Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev called the agency's publication fake. Bloomberg claims to have reviewed the recording of the conversation on October 29. During the call, they allegedly discussed ways to interact with the United States on a plan for a Ukrainian settlement.It Would Be Strange If Witkoff Criticized Moscow Before Talks With RussiaUS special envoy Steve Witkoff is coming to Russia to negotiate, so it would be strange if he criticized Moscow in phone conversations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Those who are now criticizing Witkoff want to join Kiev in stealing money and fighting to the last Ukrainian, the Russian president added."He [Witkoff] is an American citizen, defending the position of his president and his country. Yes, we have a dialogue, and it is not easy. Yes, we conduct this dialogue without arguing or spitting at each other – like intelligent people. Each defends their own position. Mr. Witkoff, I repeat, defends the position and interests of the United States as he sees them and as those who delegate him for negotiations with Russia see them," Putin also said, adding that Witkoff's friendship with Trump lasts for many years.The Russian president also called accusations of "favoritism" toward Russia against Witkoff unfounded.Moscow Sees US Taking Russia's Position Into Account in Some WaysMoscow sees that the US side is taking Russia's position into account in some ways, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.There were no conflicts between Russia and the US after the Anchorage summit, but Washington suddenly imposed sanctions on Russian oil companies, Putin said, adding that the parties had an understanding of what needs to be done to resolve the situation in Ukraine after the Anchorage summit.There is a clash of opinions in the West and the United States regarding the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Putin added.Putin Says Russia Ready to Formally Confirm Absence of Intentions to Attack EuropeRussia is ready to formally confirm it has no intentions of attacking Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Putin accused foreign officials of exploiting unfounded security fears for political or economic gain."There are people who, in my view, seem slightly unhinged when they publicly tell their own population and citizens that ‘Russia is preparing to attack Europe, and we must urgently strengthen our defense capabilities,’" the president said.Putin added that, from Russia’s standpoint, these claims hold no factual merit and reflect a deliberate distortion of reality rather than genuine security concerns.Confiscation of Russian Immobilized Assets by EU Will Be Theft of Property - PutinThe confiscation of Russian immobilized assets would be considered as theft of property, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban knows better how the use of Russian assets will affect the EU economy, since Hungary is member of the union, Putin said."This will have negative financial consequences for the global financial system, because confidence in the eurozone will drop sharply," Putin said.The Russian government is developing a package of countermeasures in the event of the EU stealing frozen Russian assets, Putin said.Putin Says Discussed Cross-border Cargo Traffic With Kazakh LeaderPutin said on that he discussed cross-border cargo transport issues with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and promised that Moscow would address the backlog.The problem stems from a significant number of goods, trucks, and semi-trailers crossing the border without documentation, which was revealed after the Russian Federal Customs Service began random roadside checks, Putin added."As soon as the checks began, it turned out there were no documents at all. Undocumented goods … are simply pouring into our customs territory," Putin said, adding that the problem is expected to be resolved by the end of 2025.US Invites Russia to Discuss Issues Related to Nuclear Tests - PutinVladimir Putin said that the White House had invited Moscow to discuss issues related to nuclear tests.Russia should be ready for any development of events in the sphere of strategic stability, it will be ready, Putin said, adding that if the US doesn't want to do anything about the expiration of the New START treaty, then let it be.Russia is ready to discuss strategic stability issues with the US, Putin added.Russian, Ukrainian Intelligence Services Maintain Contact on Humanitarian Issues - PutinRussian and Ukrainian intelligence services remain in contact on humanitarian matters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."Our intelligence agencies, in Russia and Ukraine, have always maintained contact with one another, even in the most difficult times, and they continue to do so now. What are they doing? They are addressing a number of humanitarian issues, primarily related to war prisoners' exchanges," Putin told reporters in Kyrgyzstan.Abu Dhabi has frequently hosted such talks, he added.US news outlet Axios has reported that a Ukrainian delegation led by Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, held talks in Abu Dhabi with Russian and US officials.The US representative established communication with the Russian side and proposed holding a meeting in Moscow this week instead of waiting another week to advance the talks, Putin said, adding that he learned of this only when his plane landed in Bishkek early this week.Presidential Election in Ukraine Should Be Held as Soon as Martial Law Lifted - PutinA Ukrainian presidential election and a referendum must be held as soon as martial law is lifted, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.The Ukrainian leadership made a strategic mistake when they did not hold presidential election, Putin said, adding that Russia holds elections, including presidential ones, even in conditions of the military operation.It is difficult for the current Ukrainian leadership to count on winning the elections without fraud, Putin said.Putin recalled that only the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has the right to extend its powers under martial law, and the president does not.If Ukraine's Troops Do Not Pull From Certain Territories, Russia Will Make Them - PutinIf the Ukrainian troops do not withdraw from certain territories, Russia will achieve it through military force, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.The dynamics on the frontline are positive for Russia in all directions, the president added."This is evident not only from our media and the Defense Ministry's reports, but also from Western media. It is practically impossible to contain [the Russian advance], so there is hardly anything that can be done about it. The trend is positive in all directions," Putin said.Front Collapse Inevitable for Ukraine If Kupyansk Situation Repeats in Other Areas – PutinThe collapse of the front line will be inevitable for Ukraine, if the situation in Kupyansk is repeated in other areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.The enemy group in Kupyansk has been completely eliminated, and the whole city is in control of Russian forces, Putin stated, adding that Russian forces approached within 1.5 milometers (0.9 miles) of city of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye region.If Ukraine does not cease hostilities, the the Ukrainian armed forces will lose their combat capability, Putin added.Russia Will Not Be in Situation When US Conducts Nuclear Tests and Moscow Does Not - PutinRussia cannot find itself in a situation where the United States conducts nuclear tests while Moscow spends another year and a half preparing for them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Russia Knows Orban's Position, It Is Quite Objective - PutinRussia knows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's position, and it is quite objective, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.There are contacts with Hungary regarding a possible meeting with Orban, Putin said, adding that if Orban finds it possible to accept the invitation to come to Moscow, he is always welcome.Russia Wants to Reach Agreement With Ukraine, But Doing So Legally Impossible Now - PutinRussia ultimately wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine, but doing so is legally impossible at the moment, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday."Signing documents with the Ukrainian leadership is pointless. I have spoken about this many times," he added.

