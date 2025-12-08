Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonoe Settlement in DPR
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Yug battlegroup, as a result of active and decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russian forces took control of the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 425 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukaine has lost up to 210 military personnel in battles with Russia's Zapad battlegroup
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day
Russian air defense systems shot down 171 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
The Russian armed forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by Ukrainian military, as well as pre-flight preparation and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles
