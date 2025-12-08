https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russian-forces-take-control-of-chervone-settlement-in-dpr-1123254928.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonoe Settlement in DPR

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2025-12-08T09:56+0000

2025-12-08T09:56+0000

2025-12-08T09:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

dpr

russian defense ministry

zaporozhye

At the same time, Russian forces took control of the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.

russia

zaporozhye

2025

