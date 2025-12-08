International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russian-forces-take-control-of-chervone-settlement-in-dpr-1123254928.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonoe Settlement in DPR
Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonoe Settlement in DPR
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-12-08T09:56+0000
2025-12-08T09:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
dpr
russian defense ministry
zaporozhye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467233_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85cdcf7c9ff37921e3207d799377a5bd.jpg
At the same time, Russian forces took control of the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/us-wont-put-boots-on-the-ground-in-ukraine---trumps-envoy-kellogg--1123253009.html
russia
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/15/1117467233_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dcafc6769d17681e0ec4395d10fc371.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, armed forfces, donetsk people's republic, dpr, settlment, zaporozhye
russia, armed forfces, donetsk people's republic, dpr, settlment, zaporozhye

Russian Forces Take Control of Chervonoe Settlement in DPR

09:56 GMT 08.12.2025 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 08.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian soldiers refining their combat readiness near Zaporozhye
Russian soldiers refining their combat readiness near Zaporozhye - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Yug battlegroup took control of the settlement of Chervonoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Yug battlegroup, as a result of active and decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Chervonoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, Russian forces took control of the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 425 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Ukaine has lost up to 210 military personnel in battles with Russia's Zapad battlegroup
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day
Russian air defense systems shot down 171 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
The Russian armed forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by Ukrainian military, as well as pre-flight preparation and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles
US soldiers disembark inside the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines after participating in joint military exercises on Monday, May 6, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
World
US Won’t Put ‘Boots On The Ground’ In Ukraine - Trump’s Envoy Kellogg
Yesterday, 16:01 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала