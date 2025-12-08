https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russian-gdp-growth-in-3-years-reaching-10-despite-sanctions-pressure---prime-minister-1123257170.html
Russian GDP Growth in 3 Years Reaching 10% Despite Sanctions Pressure - Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian GDP growth in 3 years reaching 10% despite sanctions pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.
Russia's economic growth dynamics are better than those of a number of European countries, Mishustin said, adding that Russia's economy is moving forward despite all attempts to curb its development.Russia's industrial exports grew by 18% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian GDP growth in 3 years reaching 10% despite sanctions pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.
"In general, over the past three years, in the face of unprecedented sanctions pressure, the GDP growth will reach 10%," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
Russia's economic growth dynamics are better than those of a number of European countries, Mishustin said, adding that Russia's economy is moving forward despite all attempts to curb its development.
Russia's industrial exports grew by 18% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also said.
"The volume of industrial exports increased by 18% over the first nine months. But I will highlight the main drivers here: mechanical engineering, the chemical industry, and metallurgy," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.