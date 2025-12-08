International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russian-gdp-growth-in-3-years-reaching-10-despite-sanctions-pressure---prime-minister-1123257170.html
Russian GDP Growth in 3 Years Reaching 10% Despite Sanctions Pressure - Prime Minister
Russian GDP Growth in 3 Years Reaching 10% Despite Sanctions Pressure - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian GDP growth in 3 years reaching 10% despite sanctions pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.
2025-12-08T14:48+0000
2025-12-08T14:48+0000
russia
russia
mikhail mishustin
economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/08/1123257734_0:0:2431:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c0e32d5065dbbfc9f328fd1447fbb8.jpg
Russia's economic growth dynamics are better than those of a number of European countries, Mishustin said, adding that Russia's economy is moving forward despite all attempts to curb its development.Russia's industrial exports grew by 18% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/this-year-russias-economic-growth-rate-passes-expected-slowdown---putin-1123256442.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/08/1123257734_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_2e7c775b6bdbf66b9b6ba4015f6e79c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, mikhail mishustin, gdp, export
russia, mikhail mishustin, gdp, export

Russian GDP Growth in 3 Years Reaching 10% Despite Sanctions Pressure - Prime Minister

14:48 GMT 08.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian GDP growth in 3 years reaching 10% despite sanctions pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.
"In general, over the past three years, in the face of unprecedented sanctions pressure, the GDP growth will reach 10%," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
Russia's economic growth dynamics are better than those of a number of European countries, Mishustin said, adding that Russia's economy is moving forward despite all attempts to curb its development.
Russia's industrial exports grew by 18% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also said.
"The volume of industrial exports increased by 18% over the first nine months. But I will highlight the main drivers here: mechanical engineering, the chemical industry, and metallurgy," Mishustin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
Russia
This Year, Russia's Economic Growth Rate Passes Expected Slowdown - Putin
14:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала