https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/russian-gdp-growth-in-3-years-reaching-10-despite-sanctions-pressure---prime-minister-1123257170.html

Russian GDP Growth in 3 Years Reaching 10% Despite Sanctions Pressure - Prime Minister

Russian GDP Growth in 3 Years Reaching 10% Despite Sanctions Pressure - Prime Minister

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian GDP growth in 3 years reaching 10% despite sanctions pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

2025-12-08T14:48+0000

2025-12-08T14:48+0000

2025-12-08T14:48+0000

russia

russia

mikhail mishustin

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/08/1123257734_0:0:2431:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c0e32d5065dbbfc9f328fd1447fbb8.jpg

Russia's economic growth dynamics are better than those of a number of European countries, Mishustin said, adding that Russia's economy is moving forward despite all attempts to curb its development.Russia's industrial exports grew by 18% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/this-year-russias-economic-growth-rate-passes-expected-slowdown---putin-1123256442.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, mikhail mishustin, gdp, export