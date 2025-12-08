International
This Year, Russia's Economic Growth Rate Passes Expected Slowdown - Putin
This Year, Russia's Economic Growth Rate Passes Expected Slowdown - Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's economic growth rate is undergoing an expected slowdown this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Putin ordered an immediate implementation of a plan for structural changes in the Russian economy.Russia's GDP growth will be around 1% by the end of 2025, with inflation at or below 6%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.External challenges have an impact on the demographic situation in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
This Year, Russia's Economic Growth Rate Passes Expected Slowdown - Putin

14:03 GMT 08.12.2025 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 08.12.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's economic growth rate is undergoing an expected slowdown this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"This year, the growth rate of the Russian economy has passed the expected stage of slowdown. Along with the reduction in inflation, the GDP growth rate also decreased. By the end of the year, they will amount to about one percent. But inflation will also be around or even below six percent. In general, the goal is being met," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
Putin ordered an immediate implementation of a plan for structural changes in the Russian economy.
"Now the conditions and opportunities have been created to gradually increase economic dynamics, while maintaining low unemployment," Putin said.
Russia's GDP growth will be around 1% by the end of 2025, with inflation at or below 6%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"This year, Russia's economic growth has passed the expected slowdown. Along with the decline in inflation, GDP growth has also slowed. By the end of the year, it will be around 1%, but inflation will also be around or below 6%. Overall, the goal is being achieved," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.
External challenges have an impact on the demographic situation in Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"Of course, external challenges also have an impact on demographics. At the same time, I emphasize again, our long-term historical goal is to preserve and increase the population of our people," Putin said at a meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and National Projects.
