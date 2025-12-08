https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/us-doubts-nato-expansion-in-its-new-national-security-strategy-for-1st-time-moscow-1123259264.html
US Doubts NATO Expansion in Its New National Security Strategy for 1st Time - Moscow
Washington is officially questioning NATO's aggressive expansionist dynamic in the new US National Security Strategy for the first time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"For the first time, the US is, if not committing not to expanding the alliance, then at least officially questioning its eternally aggressive expansionist dynamic," Zakharova said in a statement. It is important that Russia is mentioned in the US security strategy in the context of European security, without calls for economic pressure, Zakharova said, adding that US foreign policy attitudes were revised in several provisions. Russia is still waiting for the United States to provide specifics on strategic offensive and defensive capabilities, the spokeswoman said. The document's provisions lay the foundation for the search for common ground with Moscow and communication between Russia and the US on peaceful settlement, Zakharova said, adding that Moscow hopes the strategy will have a sobering effect on the European "party of war."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington is officially questioning NATO's aggressive expansionist dynamic in the new US National Security Strategy for the first time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.
"For the first time, the US is, if not committing not to expanding the alliance, then at least officially questioning its eternally aggressive expansionist dynamic," Zakharova said in a statement.
It is important that Russia is mentioned in the US security strategy in the context of European security, without calls for economic pressure, Zakharova said, adding that US foreign policy attitudes were revised in several provisions.
Russia is still waiting for the United States to provide specifics on strategic offensive and defensive capabilities, the spokeswoman said.
The document's provisions lay the foundation for the search for common ground with Moscow and communication between Russia and the US on peaceful settlement, Zakharova said, adding that Moscow hopes the strategy will have a sobering effect on the European "party of war."