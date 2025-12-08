New US National Security Strategy Appealing to Russia, Focuses on Dialogue - Kremlin
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The nuances of the new US National Security Strategy are appealing to Russia, as the document focuses on dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"This is the nuance that we see in the new concept, and it certainly appeals to us. It speaks about the need for dialogue and building constructive good relations. This cannot fail to impress, and it absolutely corresponds to our vision," Peskov said.
With the elimination of mutual irritants the prospects for restoration of relations between Russia and the United States may open up, Peskov added.
Different US administrations have different positions, there are always concerns that the next administration will change its foreign policy course, Peskov said.
5 December, 09:55 GMT
Extensive work has already been done during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday.
"You know that extensive work was done in Moscow at Putin's meeting with Witkoff and with [US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared] Kushner. And then Witkoff and Kushner have already worked on the basis of the results that were achieved in Moscow, they have already worked with a delegation of Ukrainian negotiators," Peskov told reporters.
Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin on December 2, for almost a 5-hour negotiation. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the meeting helped Moscow and Washington "make a step toward better understanding one another's positions."
It is important for Moscow to understand the results of the work of the United States and Ukraine after the Russian-US consultations in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.
"You know that extensive work was done in Moscow at [Russian President Vladimir Putin's] meeting with [US special envoy Steve] Witkoff and with [US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared] Kushner. And then Witkoff and Kushner have already worked on the basis of the results that were achieved in Moscow, they have already worked with a delegation of Ukrainian negotiators led by [Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem] Umerov. Now it is important for us to understand the results of this work," Peskov told reporters.
India, being a sovereign state, purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday.
"India, being and remaining a sovereign state, conducts foreign trade operations and purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for India," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether agreements regarding Russian oil supplies to India had been reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi.
Other statements:
The Kremlin expects to receive information on the results of the consultations between the United States and Ukraine on the settlement
The Kremlin is unaware of possible differences of opinion in Kiev regarding the settlement of the conflict
The work on the Ukrainian settlement cannot be conducted absolutely publicly
Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent visit to India was quite successful