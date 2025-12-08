https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/new-us-national-security-strategy-appealing-to-russia-focuses-on-dialogue---kremlin-1123255191.html

New US National Security Strategy Appealing to Russia, Focuses on Dialogue - Kremlin

With the elimination of mutual irritants the prospects for restoration of relations between Russia and the United States may open up, Peskov added. Different US administrations have different positions, there are always concerns that the next administration will change its foreign policy course, Peskov said.Extensive work has already been done during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday.Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin on December 2, for almost a 5-hour negotiation. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the meeting helped Moscow and Washington "make a step toward better understanding one another's positions."It is important for Moscow to understand the results of the work of the United States and Ukraine after the Russian-US consultations in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.India, being a sovereign state, purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said on Monday.Other statements:

