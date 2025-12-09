https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/eu-actions-hinder-russia-hungary-cooperation-but-trade-growing---lavrov-1123264147.html

EU Actions Hinder Russia-Hungary Cooperation, But Trade Growing - Lavrov

Actions of the European Union hinder cooperation between Russia and Hungary, but despite these difficulties, trade between the two countries continues to grow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the illegal sanctions imposed by our Western colleagues, in this case the European Commission, are seriously hindering, but despite all these difficulties, the trade [between Russia and Hungary] is growing thanks to all the efforts being made by the relevant departments of Russia and Hungary," Lavrov said during talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Moscow.

