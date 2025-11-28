https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/hungary-has-not-succumbed-to-external-pressure-develops-cooperation-with-russia--orban-1123195672.html

Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban

Hungary has not succumbed to external pressure and continues to develop cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"We are pursuing a sovereign foreign policy. We are consistent in our line on Russian direction. We cooperate in important areas. We have not succumbed to external pressure and have not ceased cooperation in any of these important areas," Orban said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The Hungarian prime minister added that he intended to discuss the topic of energy cooperation with Russia during the meeting. The meeting between Putin and Orban lasted nearly four hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Following the talks, the Kremlin posted a video on its Telegram channel showing Putin accompanying Orban to his car. Standing on the steps, the two leaders exchanged farewells and shook hands. During the meeting, Putin described Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the energy sector as “very good.” Regarding broader trade and economic ties, he acknowledged a decline in bilateral trade in 2024, primarily attributable to external restrictions. Putin said there were opportunities for collaboration, citing a modest growth of 7% in mutual trade in 2025.

