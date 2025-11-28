International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/hungary-has-not-succumbed-to-external-pressure-develops-cooperation-with-russia--orban-1123195672.html
Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban
Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban
Sputnik International
Hungary has not succumbed to external pressure and continues to develop cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
2025-11-28T16:55+0000
2025-11-28T16:55+0000
world
hungary
viktor orban
vladimir putin
russia
kremlin
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
"We are pursuing a sovereign foreign policy. We are consistent in our line on Russian direction. We cooperate in important areas. We have not succumbed to external pressure and have not ceased cooperation in any of these important areas," Orban said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The Hungarian prime minister added that he intended to discuss the topic of energy cooperation with Russia during the meeting. The meeting between Putin and Orban lasted nearly four hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Following the talks, the Kremlin posted a video on its Telegram channel showing Putin accompanying Orban to his car. Standing on the steps, the two leaders exchanged farewells and shook hands. During the meeting, Putin described Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the energy sector as “very good.” Regarding broader trade and economic ties, he acknowledged a decline in bilateral trade in 2024, primarily attributable to external restrictions. Putin said there were opportunities for collaboration, citing a modest growth of 7% in mutual trade in 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/full-video-putin-and-hungarian-pm-orban-meet-in-moscow-1123192713.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, cooperation with russia, external pressure
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, cooperation with russia, external pressure

Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban

16:55 GMT 28.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has not succumbed to external pressure and continues to develop cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We are pursuing a sovereign foreign policy. We are consistent in our line on Russian direction. We cooperate in important areas. We have not succumbed to external pressure and have not ceased cooperation in any of these important areas," Orban said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
The Hungarian prime minister added that he intended to discuss the topic of energy cooperation with Russia during the meeting.
"I would like to emphasize that the foundation of Hungary's energy security lies in stable energy supplies, past, present, and future. We highly value the stability and predictability of Russian supplies. Hungary is interested in maintaining an energy dialogue with your country," Orban also said.
The meeting between Putin and Orban lasted nearly four hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Following the talks, the Kremlin posted a video on its Telegram channel showing Putin accompanying Orban to his car. Standing on the steps, the two leaders exchanged farewells and shook hands.
During the meeting, Putin described Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the energy sector as “very good.” Regarding broader trade and economic ties, he acknowledged a decline in bilateral trade in 2024, primarily attributable to external restrictions. Putin said there were opportunities for collaboration, citing a modest growth of 7% in mutual trade in 2025.
Meeting between V. Orban and V. Putin in Moscow on November 28, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
World
FULL VIDEO: Putin and Hungarian PM Orban Meet in Moscow
12:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала