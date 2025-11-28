https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/hungary-has-not-succumbed-to-external-pressure-develops-cooperation-with-russia--orban-1123195672.html
Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban
Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban
Sputnik International
Hungary has not succumbed to external pressure and continues to develop cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
2025-11-28T16:55+0000
2025-11-28T16:55+0000
2025-11-28T16:55+0000
world
hungary
viktor orban
vladimir putin
russia
kremlin
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_0:0:3095:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_cd8e9c64dea802ac8887b5ef58eb6db8.jpg
"We are pursuing a sovereign foreign policy. We are consistent in our line on Russian direction. We cooperate in important areas. We have not succumbed to external pressure and have not ceased cooperation in any of these important areas," Orban said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The Hungarian prime minister added that he intended to discuss the topic of energy cooperation with Russia during the meeting. The meeting between Putin and Orban lasted nearly four hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Following the talks, the Kremlin posted a video on its Telegram channel showing Putin accompanying Orban to his car. Standing on the steps, the two leaders exchanged farewells and shook hands. During the meeting, Putin described Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the energy sector as “very good.” Regarding broader trade and economic ties, he acknowledged a decline in bilateral trade in 2024, primarily attributable to external restrictions. Putin said there were opportunities for collaboration, citing a modest growth of 7% in mutual trade in 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/full-video-putin-and-hungarian-pm-orban-meet-in-moscow-1123192713.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119422796_189:0:2918:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_50ae08cecabcb40f95235c93ec6e6985.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, cooperation with russia, external pressure
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, cooperation with russia, external pressure
Hungary Has Not Succumbed to External Pressure, Develops Cooperation With Russia – Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has not succumbed to external pressure and continues to develop cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We are pursuing a sovereign foreign policy. We are consistent in our line on Russian direction. We cooperate in important areas. We have not succumbed to external pressure and have not ceased cooperation in any of these important areas," Orban said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.
The Hungarian prime minister added that he intended to discuss the topic of energy cooperation with Russia during the meeting.
"I would like to emphasize that the foundation of Hungary's energy security lies in stable energy supplies, past, present, and future. We highly value the stability and predictability of Russian supplies. Hungary is interested in maintaining an energy dialogue with your country," Orban also said.
The meeting between Putin and Orban lasted nearly four hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Following the talks, the Kremlin posted a video on its Telegram channel showing Putin accompanying Orban to his car. Standing on the steps, the two leaders exchanged farewells and shook hands.
During the meeting, Putin described Russian-Hungarian cooperation
in the energy sector as “very good.” Regarding broader trade and economic ties, he acknowledged a decline in bilateral trade in 2024, primarily attributable to external restrictions. Putin said there were opportunities for collaboration, citing a modest growth of 7% in mutual trade in 2025.