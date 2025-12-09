https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/foreign-journalists-to-take-part-in-direct-line-qa-session-with-putin-1123258649.html

Foreign Journalists to Take Part in 'Direct Line' Q&A Session With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of foreign media will participate in the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 19, according to a program announcement by journalists from federal television channels.

More than 414,000 questions have already been submitted for Putin's annual call-in session, Rossiya 1 said. The Q&A session is scheduled for December 19 at 09:00 GMT. Collecting questions for the program began on December 4 and will continue until its conclusion.

