https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/foreign-journalists-to-take-part-in-direct-line-qa-session-with-putin-1123258649.html
Foreign Journalists to Take Part in 'Direct Line' Q&A Session With Putin
Foreign Journalists to Take Part in 'Direct Line' Q&A Session With Putin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of foreign media will participate in the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 19, according to a program announcement by journalists from federal television channels.
2025-12-09T03:17+0000
2025-12-09T03:17+0000
2025-12-09T03:17+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083275715_0:0:2605:1466_1920x0_80_0_0_3192ed1672c00f0728eb771a6af6e224.jpg
More than 414,000 questions have already been submitted for Putin's annual call-in session, Rossiya 1 said. The Q&A session is scheduled for December 19 at 09:00 GMT. Collecting questions for the program began on December 4 and will continue until its conclusion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/us-sanctions-do-little-but-bring-russia-china-closer-together---former-trump-advisor-1123254448.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083275715_136:0:2459:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_5036efc6fe60b8ded6e82edc2114b870.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin, russia, direct line, foreign journalists
putin, russia, direct line, foreign journalists
Foreign Journalists to Take Part in 'Direct Line' Q&A Session With Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of foreign media will participate in the annual "Direct Line" question-and-answer session with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 19, according to a program announcement by journalists from federal television channels.
"Russian journalists and their colleagues from around the world will take part in the event," Channel One host Maria Berezovskaya and Rossiya 1 anchor Pavel Zarubin said while announcing the program.
More than 414,000 questions have already been submitted for Putin's annual call-in session, Rossiya 1 said.
The Q&A session is scheduled for December 19 at 09:00 GMT. Collecting questions for the program began on December 4 and will continue until its conclusion.