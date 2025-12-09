https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/israeli-army-claims-strikes-on-hezbollah-military-targets-in-southern-lebanon-1123259946.html

Israeli Army Claims Strikes on Hezbollah Military Targets in Southern Lebanon

Israeli Army Claims Strikes on Hezbollah Military Targets in Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had struck Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.

2025-12-09T04:57+0000

2025-12-09T04:57+0000

2025-12-09T04:57+0000

world

middle east

israel

lebanon

israel defense forces (idf)

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/08/1122574028_0:306:3072:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_3533b82e95287e284387536df1028160.jpg

It noted that the strikes targeted a training facility used by the Radwan special forces unit, as well as military facilities and a launch pad that were allegedly "intended for planning and executing terrorist activities" against Israeli military personnel and the State of Israel.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250915/lebanon-detains-agents-working-for-israel--interior-minister-1122790030.html

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the israel defense forces (idf) said that it had struck hezbollah military targets in southern lebanon.