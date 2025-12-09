https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/israeli-army-claims-strikes-on-hezbollah-military-targets-in-southern-lebanon-1123259946.html
Israeli Army Claims Strikes on Hezbollah Military Targets in Southern Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had struck Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.
It noted that the strikes targeted a training facility used by the Radwan special forces unit, as well as military facilities and a launch pad that were allegedly "intended for planning and executing terrorist activities" against Israeli military personnel and the State of Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had struck Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.
"A short while ago, the IDF struck infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in southern Lebanon," the IDF said on Telegram.
It noted that the strikes targeted a training facility used by the Radwan special forces unit, as well as military facilities and a launch pad that were allegedly "intended for planning and executing terrorist activities" against Israeli military personnel and the State of Israel.