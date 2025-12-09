International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/japan-rebuffs-eu-scheme-on-frozen-russian-assets-1123261138.html
Japan Rebuffs EU Scheme on Frozen Russian Assets
Japan Rebuffs EU Scheme on Frozen Russian Assets
Sputnik International
Japan has snubbed the EU’s pitch to tap illegally frozen Russian assets held on its soil to fund Ukraine, according to European media reports.
2025-12-09T10:09+0000
2025-12-09T10:09+0000
world
european union (eu)
frozen assets
russia
european commission
belgium
japan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122995000_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f57f7f7ac36972e22f43d03b3b144ebb.jpg
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama ruled out using the roughly $30 billion worth of frozen Russian assets due to legal concerns, two EU diplomats reportedly said. Several officials claim, however, that Japan’s stance aligns with the objections of its ally, the US, to the move. At the G7 meeting, the US indicated it will end support for Ukraine after completing the final installments of a 2024 G7-wide loan negotiated by the Biden administration, according to one EU diplomat. The European Commission wants EU capitals to strike a deal on using up to €210 billion of this cash before a leaders’ summit on Dec. 18. Belgium, where a huge portion of the frozen Russian assets is held by Euroclear, remains the main obstacle to the EU plans. Belgian PM Bart De Wever opposes using the assets to loan money to Ukraine, fearing Europe's finance and banking system could lose its credibility. Responsibility for the possible seizure of Russian assets will be shared by individuals and entire countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov also recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) opposed the seizure of Russian assets and urged caution to avoid negative repercussions on the international financial system.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/seizure-of-frozen-russian-assets-will-finish-europes-civilizational-suicide--dmitriev-1123246268.html
russia
belgium
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/15/1122995000_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5caadc8123bd0116ed37750186b427e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
frozen russian assets
frozen russian assets

Japan Rebuffs EU Scheme on Frozen Russian Assets

10:09 GMT 09.12.2025
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoSanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2025
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
Japan has snubbed the EU’s pitch to tap illegally frozen Russian assets held on its soil to fund Ukraine, according to European media reports.
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama ruled out using the roughly $30 billion worth of frozen Russian assets due to legal concerns, two EU diplomats reportedly said.
Several officials claim, however, that Japan’s stance aligns with the objections of its ally, the US, to the move.
At the G7 meeting, the US indicated it will end support for Ukraine after completing the final installments of a 2024 G7-wide loan negotiated by the Biden administration, according to one EU diplomat.
The European Commission wants EU capitals to strike a deal on using up to €210 billion of this cash before a leaders’ summit on Dec. 18.
Belgium, where a huge portion of the frozen Russian assets is held by Euroclear, remains the main obstacle to the EU plans.
Belgian PM Bart De Wever opposes using the assets to loan money to Ukraine, fearing Europe's finance and banking system could lose its credibility.
Responsibility for the possible seizure of Russian assets will be shared by individuals and entire countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov also recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) opposed the seizure of Russian assets and urged caution to avoid negative repercussions on the international financial system.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2025
Economy
EU Elites’ Seizure Of Frozen Russian Assets 'To Finish Europe’s Civilizational Suicide’ – Dmitriev
6 December, 12:02 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала