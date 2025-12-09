International
Pentagon Launches New Military AI Platform to Create Battle-Ready Enterprise - Statement
Pentagon Launches New Military AI Platform to Create Battle-Ready Enterprise - Statement
The Pentagon announced on Tuesday the launch of a new military AI platform powered by Google Gemini and aimed at creating a battle-ready enterprise.
“The War Department today announced the launch of Google Cloud’s Gemini for Government as the first of several frontier AI capabilities to be housed on GenAI.mil, the Department’s new bespoke AI platform,” the statement said. This initiative cultivates an “AI-first” workforce, leveraging generative AI capabilities to create a more efficient and battle-ready enterprise, it added. Civilians, contractors, and military personnel will also be able to use additional world-class AI models, according to the statement. The Pentagon also said that all its personnel would receive no-cost training designed to build confidence in using AI and give people the education needed to realize the full potential of these technologies.
22:11 GMT 09.12.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Pentagon announced on Tuesday the launch of a new military AI platform powered by Google Gemini and aimed at creating a battle-ready enterprise.
“The War Department today announced the launch of Google Cloud’s Gemini for Government as the first of several frontier AI capabilities to be housed on GenAI.mil, the Department’s new bespoke AI platform,” the statement said.
This initiative cultivates an “AI-first” workforce, leveraging generative AI capabilities to create a more efficient and battle-ready enterprise, it added.
Civilians, contractors, and military personnel will also be able to use additional world-class AI models, according to the statement.
“The first instance on GenAI.mil, Gemini for Government, empowers intelligent agentic workflows, unleashes experimentation, and ushers in an AI-driven culture change that will dominate the digital battlefield for years to come. Gemini for Government is the embodiment of American AI excellence, placing unmatched analytical and creative power directly into the hands of the world’s most dominant fighting force,” the statement said.
The Pentagon also said that all its personnel would receive no-cost training designed to build confidence in using AI and give people the education needed to realize the full potential of these technologies.
