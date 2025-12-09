International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia to Bring Special Military Operation to Its Logical Conclusion – Putin
Russia to Bring Special Military Operation to Its Logical Conclusion – Putin
Russia will bring the special military operation to its logical conclusion, achieving its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We will certainly bring this matter to its logical conclusion, achieving the goals of the special military operation," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights. Putin also pledged that settlements liberated during the military operation will be fully rebuilt. "We must, of course, do everything to help these people rebuild their homes. I can say outright - everything will be restored," Putin stated. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
Russia to Bring Special Military Operation to Its Logical Conclusion – Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will bring the special military operation to its logical conclusion, achieving its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"We will certainly bring this matter to its logical conclusion, achieving the goals of the special military operation," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.
Putin also pledged that settlements liberated during the military operation will be fully rebuilt.
"We must, of course, do everything to help these people rebuild their homes. I can say outright - everything will be restored," Putin stated.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
