Russia to Bring Special Military Operation to Its Logical Conclusion – Putin

Russia will bring the special military operation to its logical conclusion, achieving its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We will certainly bring this matter to its logical conclusion, achieving the goals of the special military operation," Putin said at a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights. Putin also pledged that settlements liberated during the military operation will be fully rebuilt. "We must, of course, do everything to help these people rebuild their homes. I can say outright - everything will be restored," Putin stated. Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.

