Russia, Vietnam Plan Cooperation in Nuclear Energy - Security Council Secretary
Russia, Vietnam Plan Cooperation in Nuclear Energy - Security Council Secretary
Sputnik International
Plans to develop trade between Russia and Vietnam include cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Our plans certainly foresee a significantly higher growth in trade and development of new projects across various sectors, including energy, particularly nuclear energy, agriculture and food provision," Shoigu said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Shoigu added that the growth of more than 20% in bilateral trade achieved in 2024 demonstrates the dynamic and substantial prospects for relations between the two countries. The Russian Security Council secretary arrived in Vietnam on Monday on a working visit.
Russia, Vietnam Plan Cooperation in Nuclear Energy - Security Council Secretary

15:04 GMT 09.12.2025
HANOI (Sputnik) - Plans to develop trade between Russia and Vietnam include cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Our plans certainly foresee a significantly higher growth in trade and development of new projects across various sectors, including energy, particularly nuclear energy, agriculture and food provision," Shoigu said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Shoigu added that the growth of more than 20% in bilateral trade achieved in 2024 demonstrates the dynamic and substantial prospects for relations between the two countries.
The Russian Security Council secretary arrived in Vietnam on Monday on a working visit.
