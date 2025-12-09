https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/russia-vietnam-plan-cooperation-in-nuclear-energy---security-council-secretary-1123265605.html
Russia, Vietnam Plan Cooperation in Nuclear Energy - Security Council Secretary
HANOI (Sputnik) - Plans to develop trade between Russia and Vietnam include cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Our plans certainly foresee a significantly higher growth in trade and development of new projects across various sectors, including energy, particularly nuclear energy, agriculture and food provision," Shoigu said during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Shoigu added that the growth of more than 20% in bilateral trade achieved in 2024 demonstrates the dynamic and substantial prospects for relations between the two countries.
The Russian Security Council secretary arrived in Vietnam on Monday on a working visit.