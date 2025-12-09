https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/situation-in-arctic-challenging-deteriorating---russian-navy-commander-in-chief-1123260999.html
Situation in Arctic Challenging, Deteriorating - Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation in the Arctic remains challenging with a trend to deterioration, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Aleksandr Moiseyev said on Tuesday.
"I must note that the situation in the Arctic region remains challenging with a trend to deterioration. Instead of discussions about cooperation in the Arctic, we increasingly hear the opposite, including that the Arctic is a region of potential future conflict," Moiseyev said at the plenary session of the "Arctic: Present and Future" Forum. Over the past five years, the number of foreign exercises in the Arctic region has increased by 40%, Moiseyev also said, adding that the number of reconnaissance flights by NATO aircraft in the Arctic increased by 40% as well.
"I must note that the situation in the Arctic region remains challenging with a trend to deterioration. Instead of discussions about cooperation in the Arctic, we increasingly hear the opposite, including that the Arctic is a region of potential future conflict," Moiseyev said at the plenary session of the "Arctic: Present and Future" Forum.
Over the past five years, the number of foreign exercises in the Arctic region has increased by 40%, Moiseyev also said, adding that the number of reconnaissance flights by NATO aircraft in the Arctic increased by 40% as well.
"I would like to believe that the new US National Security Strategy, published on December 6, undoubtedly enshrines foreign policy and defense priorities that will change the approaches of the United States itself and its allies. Just as fundamentally, so too will the strategy itself for Arctic development and the transition from confrontation to partnership," Moiseyev said.