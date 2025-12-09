https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/taking-control-of-pokrovsk-crucial-step-in-donbass-liberation---general-staff-chief-1123260319.html
Taking Control of Pokrovsk Marks Decisive Step In Donbass Liberation - General Staff Chief
05:59 GMT 09.12.2025 (Updated: 07:33 GMT 09.12.2025)
Russia is advancing on nearly all fronts in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said.
Gerasimov reviewed the progress of combat missions performed by the Tsentr battlegroup's forces operating on the Dnepropetrovsk axis in the special military operation zone, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The troops of the united group continue their offensive in almost all directions," Gerasimov said in a video posted by the ministry.
After taking control of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the group's main task is to eliminate the formations of the Ukrainian armed forces encircled in the Dimitrov area, Gerasimov was quoted as saying, adding that the destruction of the Ukrainian troops holed up in Dimitrov continues.
Additionally, more than 200 residents have been evacuated from Krasnoarmeysk to safer areas after Russian troops took control of the city, Gerasimov said.