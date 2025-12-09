International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Taking Control of Pokrovsk Marks Decisive Step In Donbass Liberation - General Staff Chief
Russia is advancing in almost all directions in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said.
Gerasimov reviewed the progress of combat missions performed by the Tsentr battlegroup's forces operating on the Dnepropetrovsk axis in the special military operation zone, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. After taking control of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the group's main task is to eliminate the formations of the Ukrainian armed forces encircled in the Dimitrov area, Gerasimov was quoted as saying, adding that the destruction of the Ukrainian troops holed up in Dimitrov continues. Additionally, more than 200 residents have been evacuated from Krasnoarmeysk to safer areas after Russian troops took control of the city, Gerasimov said.
Russia is advancing in almost all directions in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said.
Russia is advancing on nearly all fronts in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said.
Gerasimov reviewed the progress of combat missions performed by the Tsentr battlegroup's forces operating on the Dnepropetrovsk axis in the special military operation zone, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The troops of the united group continue their offensive in almost all directions," Gerasimov said in a video posted by the ministry.
After taking control of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), the group's main task is to eliminate the formations of the Ukrainian armed forces encircled in the Dimitrov area, Gerasimov was quoted as saying, adding that the destruction of the Ukrainian troops holed up in Dimitrov continues.
Additionally, more than 200 residents have been evacuated from Krasnoarmeysk to safer areas after Russian troops took control of the city, Gerasimov said.
