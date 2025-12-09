https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/thailand-strikes-cambodian-city-of-samraong-using-f-16-jets--reports-1123262195.html
Thailand Strikes Cambodian City of Samraong Using F-16 Jets – Reports
Thailand carried out an airstrike on Tuesday targeting the center of the Cambodian city of Samraong in Oddar Meanchey province using F-16 fighter jets, Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times reported.
Shelling by the Thai armed forces involving F-16 fighter jets started at 3:30 GMT on Tuesday and eventually damaged several buildings and city's infrastructure, the report said. Footage from the site showed plumes of smoke rising from damaged buildings in the city. Hostilities along the Thailand-Cambodia border intensified over the weekend and continued into Monday, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire. On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was ready to take necessary measures to ensure the country's security and sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry urged the international community to condemn Thailand's violation of the peace agreement signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump. According to the latest data, about 400,000 residents of Thailand and 1,157 families from Cambodia have been evacuated from the border areas.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thailand carried out an airstrike on Tuesday targeting the center of the Cambodian city of Samraong in Oddar Meanchey province using F-16 fighter jets, Cambodian newspaper Khmer Times reported.
Shelling by the Thai armed forces involving F-16 fighter jets started at 3:30 GMT on Tuesday and eventually damaged several buildings and city's infrastructure, the report said. Footage from the site showed plumes of smoke rising from damaged buildings in the city.
Hostilities along the Thailand-Cambodia border intensified over the weekend and continued into Monday, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.
On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he was ready to take necessary measures to ensure the country's security and sovereignty. Meanwhile, the Cambodian Defense Ministry urged the international community to condemn Thailand's violation of the peace agreement signed in the presence of US President Donald Trump.
According to the latest data, about 400,000 residents of Thailand and 1,157 families from Cambodia have been evacuated from the border areas.