https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/new-clashes-on-cambodia-thailand-border-what-we-know-1123253720.html

New Clashes on Cambodia-Thailand Border: What We Know

New Clashes on Cambodia-Thailand Border: What We Know

Sputnik International

New flare-ups occurred on the Cambodia-Thailand border after both sides accused one another of breaching a ceasefire agreement, according to Thai army... 08.12.2025, Sputnik International

2025-12-08T05:09+0000

2025-12-08T05:09+0000

2025-12-08T05:09+0000

world

thailand

cambodia

border clashes

donald trump

kuala lumpur

f-16 fighter jet

military & intelligence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/08/1123253562_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e24cb4eb3cb5af26f99690baab75beeb.jpg

Clashes broke out around two areas in the easternmost province of Ubon Ratchathani, says the Thai military.Cambodia “opened fire with small arms and indirect-fire weapons in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province." What Cambodia Has StatedPreviously, the border dispute erupted into a five-day war in July, before a ceasefire deal was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Donald Trump. The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in May 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251026/thailand-cambodia-sign-declaration-to-resolve-conflict-1123016373.html

thailand

cambodia

kuala lumpur

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new clashes on cambodia-thailand border, what is happening on cambodia-thailand border