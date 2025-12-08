New Clashes on Cambodia-Thailand Border: What We Know
© AP Photo / Royal Thai Army via APIn this photo released by Royal Thai Army, a wounded Thai soldier is carried to be transferred to a hospital in Sisaket province, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, after, according to a Thai army spokesperson, Cambodian troops fired into Thai territory.
New flare-ups occurred on the Cambodia-Thailand border after both sides accused one another of breaching a ceasefire agreement, according to Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree.
Clashes broke out around two areas in the easternmost province of Ubon Ratchathani, says the Thai military.
Cambodia “opened fire with small arms and indirect-fire weapons in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province."
At least one Thai soldier was killed and several were wounded during the attack targeting Anupong Base
The Thai army also accused Cambodian forces of firing BM-21 rockets towards civilian areas in Buri Ram province, with no casualties reported
Thai troops “responded in accordance with rules of engagement using both small arms and indirect-fire weapons"
Thai airstrikes retaliated, targeting Cambodia’s arms-supporting positions in the area of Chong An Ma Pass “because those targets had used artillery and mortar launchers to attack the Thai base"
The Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16s to strike “only military installations… weapons depots, command centers, and logistical routes assessed as direct threats”
“Cambodia had mobilized heavy weaponry, repositioned combat units, and prepared fire-support elements—activities that could escalate military operations and pose a threat to the Thai border area,” the RTAF statement said.
35,000+ people have been evacuated along the border
What Cambodia Has Stated
Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense denied the RTAF allegations, calling it “false information” in a statement on X
It accused the Thai military of launching attacks on its forces at two locations, following days of provocative actions, and added that Cambodian troops had not retaliated
Cambodia's defense ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata accused Thailand of "firing multiple shots with tanks at Tamone Thom temple" and other areas near Preah Vihear temple
Previously, the border dispute erupted into a five-day war in July, before a ceasefire deal was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Donald Trump.
The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur signed a declaration on relations to resolve the conflict that began in May 2025.
