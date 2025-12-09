Trump Calls Zelensky 'Great Salesman' Once Again

International
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his view that Volodymyr Zelensky is a great salesman.
"He [Zelensky] is a great salesman. I call him P.T. Barnum. One of the greatest on Earth. He could sell any product at any time," Trump said in an interview with Western media. Trump added that it was Zelensky's sales talent that enabled him to persuade former US President Joe Biden to provide $350 billion to Ukraine, adding that "about 25 percent of his country is missing" now. In May, the US president recalled his meeting with Zelensky in the White House, describing it as a "rough session" and saying he did not like what Zelensky said at the time. Trump said that Zelensky is "the greatest salesman in the world," but he "doesn't have the cards."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his view that Volodymyr Zelensky is a great salesman.
"He [Zelensky] is a great salesman. I call him P.T. Barnum. One of the greatest on Earth. He could sell any product at any time," Trump said in an interview with Western media.
Trump added that it was Zelensky's sales talent that enabled him to persuade former US President Joe Biden to provide $350 billion to Ukraine, adding that "about 25 percent of his country is missing" now.
In May, the US president recalled his meeting with Zelensky in the White House, describing it as a "rough session" and saying he did not like what Zelensky said at the time. Trump said that Zelensky is "the greatest salesman in the world," but he "doesn't have the cards."
