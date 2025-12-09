https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/trump-says-zelensky-should-read-settlement-proposals-1123264275.html
Trump: Zelensky Should Read Peace Settlement Proposals
Trump: Zelensky Should Read Peace Settlement Proposals
Volodymyr Zelensky should read the settlement proposals put forward by Washington, US President Donald Trump said.
US President Donald Trump is giving an interview to US media, where he discusses key geopolitical issues, including the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
ukraine
US President Donald Trump's draft peace plan for Ukraine caused rejection in Volodymyr Zelensky's entourage, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said earlier.
US President Donald Trump is giving an interview to US media, where he discusses key geopolitical issues, including the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
Volodymyr Zelensky should read the settlement proposals put forward by Washington
It is time for Zelensky to pull himself together and start agreeing to the proposals, because he is losing on the battlefield
It is time for Ukraine to hold elections and for the citizens to make a choice
"They are using war not to hold an election, but I would think the Ukrainian people should have that choice. And maybe Zelensky would win. I do not know who would win. But they have not had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it is not a democracy anymore," Trump said in an interview.