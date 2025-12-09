https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/us-turns-up-heat-on-zelensky-to-accept-trumps-peace-plan--report-1123260065.html

US Turns Up Heat on Zelensky to Accept Trump's Peace Plan — Report

The US position towards Ukraine's Zelensky has hardened, including on issues of territory and control of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to an Axios report.

Zelensky is being pressured to accept serious territorial concessions as part of President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan, says the report, citing Ukrainian officials. Tensions reportedly rose after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner held a five-hour meeting in Moscow with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, followed by two days of talks with Zelensky’s team and a two-hour call with Zelensky himself on Saturday. The US expected Zelensky to give an immediate approval during the call. A degree of progress was reportedly made, but there were no breakthroughs on issues like territory or security guarantees. Key Sticking Points Furthermore, the US is trying to “peel” Zelensky away from the European hawks so they can “pressure him more effectively,” says the publication, adding that some in the White House see the Europeans as “a major obstacle to a deal.” Trump said on Sunday that Zelensky’s negotiators “love” the US plan—and admitted he was “a little disappointed” to learn Zelensky himself hadn’t read it yet. Zelensky, who met with his the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany on Monday, claims they will present an updated counterproposal to the US. Russia has called Vladimir Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow “useful, constructive, and substantive,” adding there was no compromise on territory yet, although some US ideas looked “more or less acceptable.” Both sides agreed to continue working through their envoys.

