https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/china-adds-ai-chips-to-official-procurement-list-for-state-owned-firms---reports-1123269417.html

China Adds AI Chips to Official Procurement List for State-Owned Firms - Reports

China Adds AI Chips to Official Procurement List for State-Owned Firms - Reports

Sputnik International

China has included domestically produced AI chips to the official procurement list for state-owned companies and agencies for the first time in a move to boost the country’s tech sector and reduce reliance on American technology, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

2025-12-10T09:46+0000

2025-12-10T09:46+0000

2025-12-10T09:46+0000

asia

china

business

nvidia

science & tech

huawei

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a35cac4d1fc47433f027264fe7fef82b.jpg

The move comes amid US President Donald Trump's approval for Nvidia to supply its H200 chips to customers in China and other countries, the newspaper reported. Two informed sources said the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently added AI processors from Chinese firms, including Huawei and Cambricon, to the government's approved supplier list. The updated procurement list has yet to be made public, but some government agencies and companies have received written instructions, the report said. Although companies have previously been strongly encouraged to support local chipmakers, this marks the first time government organizations have received formal written directives, the Financial Times added. The list of innovative information technologies serves as a guideline for government bodies and state-owned firms, which collectively spend billions each year on IT purchases, according to the report.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/chinas-victory-in-ai-race-to-shift-balance-of-power-in-unfavorable-for-us-way---sachs-1122446141.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china ai tech, china ai chips, chinese tecnological advances, us china ai chips deal