China Welcomes Progress in Negotiations on Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Mission to UN
China Welcomes Progress in Negotiations on Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Mission to UN
Sputnik International
Beijing is pleased with the progress which has been made in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Sun Lei said on Tuesday.
“China welcomes such progress, supports all efforts leading up to peace, and hopes the international community will work together for an early political settlement of the crisis,” Lei said during the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. The diplomat highlighted that China is ready to play a constructive role in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
China Welcomes Progress in Negotiations on Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Beijing is pleased with the progress which has been made in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Sun Lei said on Tuesday.
“China welcomes such progress, supports all efforts leading up to peace, and hopes the international community will work together for an early political settlement of the crisis,” Lei said during the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
The diplomat highlighted that China is ready to play a constructive role in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
