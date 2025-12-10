https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/china-welcomes-progress-in-negotiations-on-ukraine-conflict-settlement---mission-to-un-1123266501.html

China Welcomes Progress in Negotiations on Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Mission to UN

China Welcomes Progress in Negotiations on Ukraine Conflict Settlement - Mission to UN

Sputnik International

Beijing is pleased with the progress which has been made in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Sun Lei said on Tuesday.

2025-12-10T02:31+0000

2025-12-10T02:31+0000

2025-12-10T02:31+0000

asia

steve witkoff

donald trump

china

ukraine

un security council (unsc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/14/1110488657_0:164:3040:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d3164fa3e3d485d5b827accc9b54ce40.jpg

“China welcomes such progress, supports all efforts leading up to peace, and hopes the international community will work together for an early political settlement of the crisis,” Lei said during the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. The diplomat highlighted that China is ready to play a constructive role in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/trump-says-zelensky-should-read-settlement-proposals-1123264275.html

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eijing, sun lei, china, ukrainian conflict, peace negotiations, un security council, international community, political settlement, ukrainian crisis, us peace proposal, steve witkoff, jared kushner, vladimir putin, december 2, russia-ukraine talks, us-russia diplomacy