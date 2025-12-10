https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/eu-official-admits-bloc-failing-to-advance-peace-in-ukraine---reports-1123270997.html

EU Official Admits Bloc Failing to Advance Peace in Ukraine - Reports

An unnamed European official, interviewed by Western media, said that there was "some truth" to US President Donald Trump's remark about European leaders talking extensively about the Ukrainian conflict but failing to deliver results.

On Tuesday, Trump said in an interview with Western media that Europe talks "too much" about resolving the Ukraine crisis but achieves very little. Another unnamed European official was quoted as warning that if the European Union fails to agree on a loan to Kiev using frozen Russian assets, the bloc will find itself "in trouble." The European Commission is seeking to get EU countries to use the Russian Central Bank's assets to finance Ukraine's war effort. On November 8, Belgian news agency Belga reported that around $163 billion in Russian money could be used as a so-called reparations loan, which Ukraine would only repay if it receives "compensation for material damage" from Russia. Belgium opposes the plan over fears of legal consequences. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $349 billion. Around $232 billion are held in European accounts, predominantly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based securities depository.

