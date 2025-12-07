https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/new-nss-signals-us-ready-to-forget-ukraine-snubs-weak-eu--analyst-1123249015.html

New NSS Signals US Ready to ‘Forget’ Ukraine, Snubs ‘Weak’ EU – Analyst

New NSS Signals US Ready to ‘Forget’ Ukraine, Snubs ‘Weak’ EU – Analyst

Sputnik International

Donald Trump's National Security Strategy (NSS) sketches a future in which the US is “ready to throw the current political leadership in Ukraine under the bus,” believes retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski.

2025-12-07T06:18+0000

2025-12-07T06:18+0000

2025-12-07T06:18+0000

analysis

us

ukraine

national security strategy

us national security strategy

russia

proxy war

nato

karen kwiatkowski

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610289_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bd79fbd6286fd42f51c24301446cefc7.jpg

The US signals in the document, where Ukraine is downgraded to just four mentions, that it expects peace and some form of a “viable sovereign state” afterward, Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, tells Sputnik.The NSS reflects a realization that “no NATO army or combination of armies can stop Russia’s advance or the achievement of its goals,” which include the end of the current neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, she underscores.NSS Puts Europe on Notice Unprecedentedly, the NSS “directly alienates and demeans the current political leadership of the EU and many key NATO countries,” says the pundit. The strategy depicts the EU as economically frail, politically fractured, and dependent on US support “for a price.” The message to the EU hawks is: the US will not assist the European establishment in “holding off the new generation of nationalists and populists from taking power.” According to Kwiatkowski, it is unlikely that the US deep state will “tactically and strategically aid European elites, through money, deals, and color revolutions, or even help with NATO expansion, as they have for the past 30 years.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/new-us-national-security-strategy-could-have-huge-influence-on-ending-ukrainian-crisis-1123248706.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's in the new us national security strategy, why is new us national security strategy a big deal, what does the new us national security strategy say about nato, what does the new us national security strategy say about ukraine