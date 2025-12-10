International
‘Expendable Pawn & Client State’ Ukraine Now ‘a Liability’- Analyst
Ukraine is losing the West’s proxy war against Russia, and Zelensky has become a “liability for US geostrategic imperatives,” political analyst Dr. Greg Simons tells Sputnik.
2025-12-10T14:34+0000
analysis
ukraine
russia
volodymyr zelensky
elections
crimea
ukraine
russia
crimea
trump zelensky, us ukraine settlement, russia's special military operation, trump ukraine elections
14:34 GMT 10.12.2025
Ukraine is losing the West’s proxy war against Russia, and Zelensky has become a “liability for US geostrategic imperatives,” political analyst Dr. Greg Simons tells Sputnik.
“Weak and insecure” Zelensky, who initially refused to hold elections, is now begging a foreign power – the US – to secure them.
It shows that Ukraine is “an expendable pawn” with zero sovereignty, he notes.
According to the pundit, the US has made it clear it has no intention of propping up the Zelensky regime.
“It’s coming time to pay the bill for being a US client state... The US will not get involved in this war because it will not end well for anyone,” Simons, who is also a professor of Journalism at Daffodil International University in Bangladesh, concludes.
Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2025
World
Witkoff, Kushner Gave Zelensky 'Days' to Respond to US Peace Plan – Reports
Yesterday, 18:54 GMT
As for Zelensky, he has spent years crushing all credible political opposition in Ukraine, Simons says.
His sudden willingness to amend election laws in Ukraine looks like a desperate last-ditch move, and not a very convincing one, since “Ukraine has an abysmal record for keeping their word,” notes Simons, who is also a professor of Journalism at Daffodil International University in Bangladesh.
Zelensky is running out of time, too, since the US appears to be mulling his replacement with Zaluzhny now that he is “no longer compliant.”
“I mean, he's just this pawn, this tool in this geopolitical game, and he seems to have got carried away,” the expert stresses.
Zelensky’s pleading might be aimed at his European patrons in the hopes of prodding them to pressure Trump.
“But at this stage, it seems to be a lost cause,” says the expert.
