Hopes for Peace in Ukraine Becoming More Illusory Due to Europe’s Stance - Nebenzia

Hopes for Peace in Ukraine Becoming More Illusory Due to Europe’s Stance - Nebenzia

Hopes for achieving peace in Ukraine are becoming increasingly illusory due to Europe's approach, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

“After listening to the speeches of our European colleagues in this room, questions about the sanity of external European elites really arise more and more. And hopes for a quick peace in Ukraine seem more and more illusory,” Nebenzia said during a UN meeting on Ukraine which was requested by European states. The diplomat further highlighted that the Kiev regime has turned Ukraine into a bargaining chip in a geopolitical confrontation between the West and Russia. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.

