Hungary Warns EU’s Support for Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Energy Could Set Dangerous Precedent

The European Union is threatening global security by openly praising and welcoming Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy facilities, as this could set a dangerous precedent, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"The European attitude threatens global security. Just consider that EU leaders are glorifying actual attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. The Ukrainians attacked the Druzhba oil pipeline, which did not hurt Russia, but harmed Hungary and Slovakia, and European leaders are praising these actions. This is an extremely dangerous attitude, as others may deem that attacks on infrastructure facilities are something positive,'" Szijjarto said at a meeting of the energy ministers of the Organization of Turkic States. The top Hungarian diplomat recalled the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, saying that "glorifying government terrorism" was unacceptable. It is said that "allegedly responsible European politicians make such statements," he added. Szijjarto also condemned the recent attacks on tankers in the Black Sea. In August, Slovakia and Hungary stopped receiving oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline for several days following a Ukrainian attack on the facility. Budapest subsequently banned Robert Brovdi, the commander of the Ukrainian unmanned systems forces and the person responsible for the Druzhba attacks, from entering the country and the Schengen Area. Russia has strongly condemned Kiev's recent attacks on tankers in the Black Sea and on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure near the city of Novorossiysk, urging all reasonable actors to denounce the Kiev regime's destructive actions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said that the same forces behind the Black Sea sabotage, previously implicated in derailing peace talks, are now seeking renewed armed escalation.

