Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered a comprehensive indictment of Western media hypocrisy and institutional bias, using the cases of Sputnik and RT as prime examples.
He pointed out that RT and Sputnik were denied accreditation at France's Elysee Palace long before 2022, with one French official bluntly stating that they were regarded as "a propaganda tool."Lavrov stated the West accuses Russian media of distorting facts, "without ever providing any evidence."In this regard, the Russian FM recalls the Bucha fabrication:He called for relentless diplomatic pressure to demand the truth and for strong support of media (like Sputnik and RT), including Western allies who dare to ask "inconvenient questions."
He pointed out that RT and Sputnik were denied accreditation at France's Elysee Palace long before 2022, with one French official bluntly stating that they were regarded as "a propaganda tool."
Lavrov stated the West accuses Russian media of distorting facts, "without ever providing any evidence."
In this regard, the Russian FM recalls the Bucha fabrication:
Russian troops withdrew from the area as a "gesture of goodwill"
For two days, the local mayor reported normalcy
Then, BBC crews "miraculously" appeared and filmed bodies they claimed had been there for days
Despite four years of official requests to the UN and EU for a victims' list and evidence, Russia has received no answers, only excuses about "human lives at stake"
He called for relentless diplomatic pressure to demand the truth and for strong support of media (like Sputnik and RT), including Western allies who dare to ask "inconvenient questions."