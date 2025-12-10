https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/lavrov-sputnik-rt-banned-by-west-to-hide-truth-1123267617.html

Lavrov: Sputnik, RT Banned by West to Hide Truth

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered a comprehensive indictment of Western media hypocrisy and institutional bias, using the cases of Sputnik and RT as prime examples.

He pointed out that RT and Sputnik were denied accreditation at France's Elysee Palace long before 2022, with one French official bluntly stating that they were regarded as "a propaganda tool."Lavrov stated the West accuses Russian media of distorting facts, "without ever providing any evidence."In this regard, the Russian FM recalls the Bucha fabrication:He called for relentless diplomatic pressure to demand the truth and for strong support of media (like Sputnik and RT), including Western allies who dare to ask "inconvenient questions."

