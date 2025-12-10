https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/putin-accepts-indonesian-presidents-invitation-to-visit-jakarta-in-2026-2027-1123269932.html

Putin Accepts Indonesian President's Invitation to Visit Jakarta in 2026-2027

Putin Accepts Indonesian President's Invitation to Visit Jakarta in 2026-2027

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he accepted Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's invitation to visit his country in 2026-2027.

Earlier in the day, during talks in Moscow Prabowo Subianto invited Putin to visit Indonesia in 2026 or 2027. "Thank you very much. I will definitely do it. With pleasure, thank you very much," Putin said.Russia and Indonesia have serious plans to develop relations, Russian President added."I remember that we have certain serious plans for the development of our relations," he said.Putin also personally expressed his condolences to the President of Indonesia in connection with the tragic floods in the country.The two countries have good relations in the energy sector, including nuclear power generation, Putin also said, adding that Russia is ready to participate in the development of nuclear energy in Indonesia, if Jakarta considers it possible.Russian President also said he plans to discuss wheat supplies to Jakarta with Indonesian counterpart.Cooperation between Russia and Indonesia in defense industry is reliable, Vladimir Putin added."We have traditionally had very reliable relations in the field of defense cooperation. Indonesia is our traditional partner in this field. Well, the relationship between the military departments, [are] too [reliable], directly between the military departments. They are developing and are at the level of good professional interaction. Indonesian specialists are constantly being trained in our universities, including military universities," Putin said.Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said that he arrived in Moscow for consultations with the Russian side and to express his country's sincere gratitude amid the active growth of bilateral relations between Moscow and Jakarta."The main purpose of my visit is to hold consultations with your side, as well as another opportunity to express our sincere gratitude, as we are currently witnessing very active growth in Russian-Indonesian bilateral relations," the Indonesian president said.

