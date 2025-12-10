https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/republican-congressman-massie-says-introduced-legislation-to-withdraw-us-from-nato-1123269618.html

Republican Congressman Massie Says Introduced Legislation to Withdraw US From NATO

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie said he introduced legislation to withdraw the United States from NATO.

"A bill to require the President to give notice of denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty for purposes of withdrawing the United States from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and for other purposes," the text of the bill, published by Massie on X on Tuesday, read.US President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned American participation in NATO, talking about possible US withdrawal from the bloc in 2018 and later specifically focusing on the US allies' insufficient military spending levels.

