Roscongress Foundation to Expand Cooperation With India - Head

Russia's Roscongress Foundation intends to enhance cooperation with India, the foundation's head Alexander Stuglev told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Roscongress Foundation regularly holds joint events and projects with India, which is a regular participant of various key Russian business platforms organized by the Foundation, such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum, and many other major projects. India's presence at our events is growing every year. We will certainly expand our cooperation in the future, whether at events in India or Russia," Stuglev said. The India-Russia Forum, co-organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), took place in New Delhi from December 4-5 as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India. The forum's business program included a strategic session and several specialized discussions, featuring speakers from Russian and Indian ministries, as well as heads of leading companies and business associations from both countries.

