https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/roscongress-foundation-to-expand-cooperation-with-india---head-1123270145.html
Roscongress Foundation to Expand Cooperation With India - Head
Roscongress Foundation to Expand Cooperation With India - Head
Sputnik International
Russia's Roscongress Foundation intends to enhance cooperation with India, the foundation's head Alexander Stuglev told Sputnik in an interview.
2025-12-10T11:27+0000
2025-12-10T11:27+0000
2025-12-10T11:27+0000
world
russia
india
new delhi
business
business cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0d/1121568120_0:59:3072:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_26ae97c2a5a2422a8045caf28a2ec83a.jpg
"The Roscongress Foundation regularly holds joint events and projects with India, which is a regular participant of various key Russian business platforms organized by the Foundation, such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum, and many other major projects. India's presence at our events is growing every year. We will certainly expand our cooperation in the future, whether at events in India or Russia," Stuglev said. The India-Russia Forum, co-organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), took place in New Delhi from December 4-5 as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India. The forum's business program included a strategic session and several specialized discussions, featuring speakers from Russian and Indian ministries, as well as heads of leading companies and business associations from both countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/india-or-eu-which-offers-better-prospects-for-russia-1123250590.html
russia
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0d/1121568120_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c54a624fa5088e4cf2312c161a4b60b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
roscongress india, india-russia forum, russia india ties, cooperation between russia and india
roscongress india, india-russia forum, russia india ties, cooperation between russia and india
Roscongress Foundation to Expand Cooperation With India - Head
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russia's Roscongress Foundation intends to enhance cooperation with India, the foundation's head Alexander Stuglev told Sputnik in an interview.
"The Roscongress Foundation regularly holds joint events and projects with India, which is a regular participant of various key Russian business platforms organized by the Foundation, such as the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Eastern Economic Forum, and many other major projects. India's presence at our events is growing every year. We will certainly expand our cooperation in the future, whether at events in India or Russia," Stuglev said.
The India-Russia Forum, co-organized by the Roscongress Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), took place in New Delhi from December 4-5 as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India. The forum's business program included a strategic session and several specialized discussions, featuring speakers from Russian and Indian ministries, as well as heads of leading companies and business associations from both countries.