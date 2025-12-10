https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/russian-svr-on-possible-wiretapping-of-ukraine-officials-intel-acts-within-their-powers-1123270819.html

Russian SVR on Possible Wiretapping of Ukraine Officials: Intel Acts Within Their Powers

Russian special services act within their powers, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday, commenting on the possibility of wiretapping Ukrainian officials.

Earlier this week, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, announced the alleged possibility of wiretapping conversations in Russia. "Every Russian agency, including special services, operates within the powers granted to them by regulatory legal acts and, in general, by the legislation of Russia. And the topic you touched upon is quite sensitive," Naryshkin told Russian media.Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and, unlike the West, does not engage in regime change, he added.

