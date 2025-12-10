International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/russian-svr-on-possible-wiretapping-of-ukraine-officials-intel-acts-within-their-powers-1123270819.html
Russian SVR on Possible Wiretapping of Ukraine Officials: Intel Acts Within Their Powers
Russian SVR on Possible Wiretapping of Ukraine Officials: Intel Acts Within Their Powers
Sputnik International
Russian special services act within their powers, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday, commenting on the possibility of wiretapping Ukrainian officials.
2025-12-10T14:23+0000
2025-12-10T14:23+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
russian foreign intelligence service
sergei naryshkin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093560367_0:185:3078:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_49422472e17708e159b149b92e513333.jpg
Earlier this week, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, announced the alleged possibility of wiretapping conversations in Russia. "Every Russian agency, including special services, operates within the powers granted to them by regulatory legal acts and, in general, by the legislation of Russia. And the topic you touched upon is quite sensitive," Naryshkin told Russian media.Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and, unlike the West, does not engage in regime change, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/russian-intel-uncovers-new-ukraines-corruption-scheme-ammo-deal-with-overpriced-markups-1123261514.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/03/1093560367_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e97aa4bce16f19eb0dd282d7f7e86be.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign intelligence service, russian intel work, sergei naryshkin on russia's special services
russian foreign intelligence service, russian intel work, sergei naryshkin on russia's special services

Russian SVR on Possible Wiretapping of Ukraine Officials: Intel Acts Within Their Powers

14:23 GMT 10.12.2025
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankThe head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin
The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2025
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian special services act within their powers, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday, commenting on the possibility of wiretapping Ukrainian officials.
Earlier this week, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, announced the alleged possibility of wiretapping conversations in Russia.
"Every Russian agency, including special services, operates within the powers granted to them by regulatory legal acts and, in general, by the legislation of Russia. And the topic you touched upon is quite sensitive," Naryshkin told Russian media.
Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and, unlike the West, does not engage in regime change, he added.
"Here, I would also like to debunk a widespread myth that intelligence agencies allegedly seek to infiltrate the state apparatus, political, and social institutions of Western countries to identify weaknesses and develop plans to undermine them in order to eliminate powerful competitors. This, of course, is not true. Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other states and, unlike the West, does not engage in regime change," Naryshkin said.
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2025
Military
Russian Intel Uncovers More Ukrainian Corruption: Price-Gouging Ammo Deal
Yesterday, 09:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала