South Korea Joins SputnikPro

The international news agency and radio Sputnik has held the first-ever session of its educational project SputnikPro for one of the leading universities of the Republic of Korea — Seokyeong University.

2025-12-10T13:52+0000

2025-12-10T13:52+0000

2025-12-11T08:56+0000

Head of Sputnik’s International Cooperation Directorate, Vasily Pushkov, spoke at the Faculty of International Business and Foreign Languages, telling students interested in journalism about the principles of operation of an international news agency in the 21st century, as well as the problems and challenges currently facing the media industry. Participants of the workshop took an active part in the discussion and asked the speaker questions. In particular, students Kim Ho Joon and Han Sea asked how modern media outlets compete with the growing rivalry from social networks and remain relevant in the constantly changing media landscape. Seokyeong University is located in Seoul and was established in October 1947 as one of the first four-year universities in South Korea. Today, Seokyeong University is one of the leading universities in Seoul in the field of creative industries, as well as a major educational center focused on training specialists in various fields. SputnikPro is a project of the international news agency and radio Sputnik designed for journalists, students of specialized universities, press office staff, and media managers. It is aimed at exchanging experience and developing professional ties with foreign colleagues. The project’s modules are led by both Sputnik media managers and other well-known Russian experts. The sessions cover various aspects of the journalistic profession, including the production of multimedia content, work on social media, driving traffic to news platforms, and much more. Since 2018, in-person meetings have been held in 24 countries, and online sessions in more than 80. The total number of SputnikPro participants exceeds 12,700 people.

