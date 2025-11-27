https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/sputnik-and-pakistans-app-news-agency-sign-cooperation-agreement-1123183347.html

Sputnik and Pakistan’s APP News Agency Sign Cooperation Agreement

Sputnik International

The news agency and radio Sputnik have begun cooperation with Pakistan's state-run news agency APP. The corresponding document was signed today in Islamabad within the framework of the Intergovernmental Russian-Pakistani Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

The corresponding document was signed today in Islamabad within the framework of the Intergovernmental Russian-Pakistani Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.The agreement was signed by Vasily Pushkov, director of international cooperation at the Rossiya Segodnya media group, and Mohammad Asim, managing director of APP.Under the terms of the document, the parties will exchange content in English, Arabic, and Chinese, and, by mutual agreement, organize joint informational events, seminars, workshops, and press conferences.Following the signing, Vasily Pushkov noted: “At the 10th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Pakistani Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, where the Russian delegation is headed by Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, we achieved a new range of agreements with Pakistan that will deepen the partnership between our two countries. As media outlets, we cannot lag behind, and it is important to cover the successes in negotiations between Russia and Pakistan. We have entered into this new partnership agreement to work together to strengthen cooperation, including in the information sector.”

