Sri Lankan Ambassador to Moscow Praises Joint Military Exercises With Russia
Sri Lankan Ambassador to Moscow Praises Joint Military Exercises With Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lanka highly values the recent joint military exercises with Russia and intends to continue defense cooperation with Moscow, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Shobini Gunasekera told Sputnik.
"Sri Lanka and Russia have very close defense cooperation. The drills went very well. They focused on jungle warfare. Sri Lanka has experience in this area as a tropical island with dense jungle. I believe our experience was well received. This cooperation will continue and will likely expand into other spheres," Gunasekera said when asked to assess the drills.
In November, the Russian Eastern Military District said that the first phase of the joint Russian-Lankan exercise, Wolverine Trail-2025, had been held in Sri Lanka. Forces of both countries practiced coordinated operations on the island. Personnel from Russia's Eastern Military District participated in the exercise.