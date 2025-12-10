https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/sri-lankan-ambassador-to-moscow-praises-joint-military-exercises-with-russia-1123271397.html

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Moscow Praises Joint Military Exercises With Russia

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Moscow Praises Joint Military Exercises With Russia

Sputnik International

Sri Lanka highly values the recent joint military exercises with Russia and intends to continue defense cooperation with Moscow, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Shobini Gunasekera told Sputnik.

2025-12-10T14:48+0000

2025-12-10T14:48+0000

2025-12-10T14:48+0000

military

russia

sri lanka

eastern military district

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1b/1113730364_0:136:3160:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3e50849ed7a3e352aabda042c6c6ff.jpg

"Sri Lanka and Russia have very close defense cooperation. The drills went very well. They focused on jungle warfare. Sri Lanka has experience in this area as a tropical island with dense jungle. I believe our experience was well received. This cooperation will continue and will likely expand into other spheres," Gunasekera said when asked to assess the drills. In November, the Russian Eastern Military District said that the first phase of the joint Russian-Lankan exercise, Wolverine Trail-2025, had been held in Sri Lanka. Forces of both countries practiced coordinated operations on the island. Personnel from Russia's Eastern Military District participated in the exercise.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251016/sri-lanka-energy-head-says-plans-to-discuss-coal-supplies-other-energy-topics-in-moscow-1122969649.html

russia

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia sri lanka cooperation, russia sri lanka military exercise, russian eastern military district