https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/us-judge-orders-unsealing-of-grand-jury-transcripts-from-maxwells-2021-case-document-1123266614.html

US Judge Orders Unsealing of Grand Jury Transcripts From Maxwell's 2021 Case – Document

US Judge Orders Unsealing of Grand Jury Transcripts From Maxwell's 2021 Case – Document

Sputnik International

A US federal judge has ruled to release grand jury transcripts and exhibits from Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal case, paving the way for public access to details surrounding the convicted associate of infamous financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, according to a court filing published on Tuesday.

2025-12-10T00:21+0000

2025-12-10T00:21+0000

2025-12-10T00:21+0000

americas

us

ghislaine maxwell

jeffrey epstein

transcripts

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096768534_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_48f90b4e0c9f77e596aa2333acf782af.jpg

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer explained in the order that the Department of Justice asked the court to clarify whether the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by US President Donald Trump on November 19, covers the grand jury transcripts and exhibits in the sex trafficking case of Maxwell, paving the way to their public release. While Engelmayer granted the motion, he noted in the order that the Justice Department has pledged “to withhold or redact segregable portions that contain personally identifiable and other victim-related information.” The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the US Attorney General to publicly release all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials held by the Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell, currently serving her 20-year prison term for her role in conspiring with Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls, is actively seeking to persuade the US Justice Department to accept her 2008 plea deal and secure her release from prison. On November 10, Politico reported that Maxwell was preparing to submit an application asking the Trump administration to commute her sentence after the Supreme Court refused to grant her appeal in October, making Trump the only one who could significantly reduce her lengthy stay in prison.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/trump-signs-bill-to-release-epstein-files-1123142512.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ghislane maxwell trial, jeffrey epstein files