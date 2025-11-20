https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/trump-signs-bill-to-release-epstein-files-1123142512.html
Trump Signs Bill to Release Epstein Files
US President Donald Trump said he has signed a bill to release classified files related to the case of late financier Jeffrey Epstein.
On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives almost unanimously supported a bill that will push the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to release additional information related to the late financier case. Trump added that at his direction, the Justice Department has already turned over to Congress approximately 50,000 pages of documents. Last week, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the DOJ would launch a renewed investigation into the Epstein case after Trump asked her for it via Truth Social. The initiative is aimed at examining alleged ties between Epstein and prominent democratic figures such as former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers. On Wednesday, Summers said that he is resigning from the OpenAI board amid reports of his connection to Epstein.
"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures, such as Bill Clinton (who traveled on his plane 26 times), Larry Summers (who just resigned from many Boards, including Harvard) … and many more. Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.
Trump added that at his direction, the Justice Department has already turned over to Congress approximately 50,000 pages of documents.
Last week, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the DOJ would launch a renewed investigation into the Epstein case after Trump asked her for it via Truth Social. The initiative is aimed at examining alleged ties between Epstein and prominent democratic figures such as former US President Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers.
On Wednesday, Summers said that he is resigning from the OpenAI board amid reports of his connection to Epstein.