Western Firms Eye SPIEF 2026 Hoping to Re-Enter Russian Market - Roscongress

Western European and US companies are showing strong interest in the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in anticipation of resuming operations in the Russian market, head of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are already seeing significant interest, not only from our traditional participants from friendly countries, but also from companies in Western Europe and the United States. There is a growing perception, if not yet an actual shift, that businesses may soon be able to actively re-engage in the Russian market," Stuglev said on the sidelines of the inaugural Russia-UAE Business Forum in Dubai. Speaking to Sputnik, Stuglev recalled that the UAE has regularly attended the SPIEF and will likely send an even more prominent delegation to the 2026 forum than in 2025. In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the Western companies which choose to return to the Russian market would receive no special privileges or preferences. Putin instructed the government to update the list of departed firms and develop a procedure for approving their return, requiring binding guarantees of fair and responsible business conduct. Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stressed that, in the absence of signed buyback options, returning foreign companies would have to start "from scratch."

