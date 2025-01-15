https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/western-companies-eye-renewed-collaboration-with-moscow---russian-foreign-ministry-1121431682.html
Russia receives signals from Western companies indicating the importance of cooperation with Moscow for them and hopes to develop an effective format of interaction, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky told Sputnik.
"We can see that [interaction with Russia] is important for Western economic operators and the signals we get from them prove this. We hope that we will be able to develop an effective format of interaction with them," Birichevsky said in an interview. Moscow is always open to dialogue, the official added. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could see "certain signals" from Western companies indicating that they want to return to the Russian market. And the companies can do that, but under new conditions, the president said.On Gas Supplies to EuropeRussia is ready to supply gas to Europe, but the prospects for such supplies depend on the position of buyers, Birichevsky added.2024 Gas Supply FiguresPreliminary estimates show that Russian gas supplies to Europe in 2024 increased by almost 20% compared to 2023, the diplomat noted."Western companies that have traditionally purchased Russian gas are under intense political pressure. Nevertheless, in 2024, Russian gas supplies to Europe (both natural and LNG) are estimated to have increased by 18% compared to the previous year and will amount to about 53 billion cubic meters," Birichevsky said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia receives signals from Western companies indicating the importance of cooperation with Moscow for them and hopes to develop an effective format of interaction, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky told Sputnik.
"We can see that [interaction with Russia] is important for Western economic operators and the signals we get from them prove this. We hope that we will be able to develop an effective format of interaction with them," Birichevsky said in an interview.
Moscow is always open to dialogue
, the official added.
In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could see "certain signals" from Western companies indicating that they want to return to the Russian market. And the companies can do that, but under new conditions, the president said.
On Gas Supplies to Europe
Russia is ready to supply gas to Europe, but the prospects for such supplies depend on the position of buyers
, Birichevsky added.
"As for the prospects for resuming Russian hydrocarbon supplies to Europe, we would like to note that Russia has always taken a responsible approach to fulfilling its contractual obligations for energy supplies. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated Russia's readiness to supply ‘blue’ fuel both through the territory of Ukraine and through the section of the Nord Stream gas pipeline that remained after the terrorist attack. However, the future of such supplies depends entirely on the position of the transit country and buyers - Kiev and the EU countries," he said.
Preliminary estimates show that Russian gas supplies to Europe in 2024 increased by almost 20% compared to 2023, the diplomat noted.
"Western companies that have traditionally purchased Russian gas are under intense political pressure. Nevertheless, in 2024, Russian gas supplies to Europe (both natural and LNG) are estimated to have increased by 18% compared to the previous year and will amount to about 53 billion cubic meters," Birichevsky said.