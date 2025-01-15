https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/western-companies-eye-renewed-collaboration-with-moscow---russian-foreign-ministry-1121431682.html

Western Companies Eye Renewed Collaboration With Moscow - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia receives signals from Western companies indicating the importance of cooperation with Moscow for them and hopes to develop an effective format of interaction, Director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Birichevsky told Sputnik.

"We can see that [interaction with Russia] is important for Western economic operators and the signals we get from them prove this. We hope that we will be able to develop an effective format of interaction with them," Birichevsky said in an interview. Moscow is always open to dialogue, the official added. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could see "certain signals" from Western companies indicating that they want to return to the Russian market. And the companies can do that, but under new conditions, the president said.On Gas Supplies to EuropeRussia is ready to supply gas to Europe, but the prospects for such supplies depend on the position of buyers, Birichevsky added.2024 Gas Supply FiguresPreliminary estimates show that Russian gas supplies to Europe in 2024 increased by almost 20% compared to 2023, the diplomat noted."Western companies that have traditionally purchased Russian gas are under intense political pressure. Nevertheless, in 2024, Russian gas supplies to Europe (both natural and LNG) are estimated to have increased by 18% compared to the previous year and will amount to about 53 billion cubic meters," Birichevsky said.

