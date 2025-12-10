https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/zelensky-no-longer-necessary-for-ukraine-settlement--expert-1123269732.html
Zelensky No Longer Necessary for Ukraine Settlement – Expert
Zelensky No Longer Necessary for Ukraine Settlement – Expert
Sputnik International
Donald Trump’s statement on the need for Ukraine to hold elections signals that Zelensky’s role is ending and he's no longer required from a legitimacy standpoint in reaching the agreement, Lebanese international relations researcher Bishara Saliba told Sputnik.
2025-12-10T10:13+0000
2025-12-10T10:13+0000
2025-12-10T10:13+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donald trump
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648612_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_14822dce11f730540b618992a367e7bb.jpg
Here are the highlights of his comments:Saliba also delved on into the new US national security strategy, which "calls on Europe to redefine its place in future conflicts, balances of power, and political-economic alliances" and shift its policy towards realistic relations.He stressed that the global elites are increasingly convinced that partnerships must be formed with those of similar real capabilities.Meanwhile, the EU system has dissolved moral, cultural, economic, and political values in Europe, which has led to "the marginalization of European leaders and the weakening of their influence," Bishara Saliba concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/zelenskyy-on-election-in-ukraine-this-to-require-security-conditions-1122646646.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648612_181:0:2909:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_0943bc435096021330cfeb76565c505c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
trump zelensky, us ukraine settlement, russia's special military operation, trump ukraine elections
trump zelensky, us ukraine settlement, russia's special military operation, trump ukraine elections
Zelensky No Longer Necessary for Ukraine Settlement – Expert
Donald Trump’s statement on the need for Ukraine to hold elections signals that Zelensky’s role is ending and he's no longer required from a legitimacy standpoint in reaching the agreement, Lebanese international relations researcher Bishara Saliba told Sputnik.
Here are the highlights of his comments:
Zelensky’s part may end either via or through the continuation of Russia’s special military operation
US administration wants to end the Ukraine conflict, but Europe is the main obstacle because it bets on the time factor, hoping to achieve favorable changes
Europe will be the main loser if the conflict ends, and the current situation is "the last chance for Europeans to achieve at least some economic, political, moral, or geopolitical gain"
Saliba also delved on into the new US national security strategy, which "calls on Europe to redefine its place in future conflicts, balances of power, and political-economic alliances" and shift its policy towards realistic relations.
He stressed that the global elites are increasingly convinced that partnerships must be formed with those of similar real capabilities.
Meanwhile, the EU system has dissolved moral, cultural, economic, and political values in Europe, which has led to "the marginalization of European leaders and the weakening of their influence," Bishara Saliba concludes.