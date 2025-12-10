https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/zelensky-no-longer-necessary-for-ukraine-settlement--expert-1123269732.html

Zelensky No Longer Necessary for Ukraine Settlement – Expert

Donald Trump’s statement on the need for Ukraine to hold elections signals that Zelensky’s role is ending and he's no longer required from a legitimacy standpoint in reaching the agreement, Lebanese international relations researcher Bishara Saliba told Sputnik.

Here are the highlights of his comments:Saliba also delved on into the new US national security strategy, which "calls on Europe to redefine its place in future conflicts, balances of power, and political-economic alliances" and shift its policy towards realistic relations.He stressed that the global elites are increasingly convinced that partnerships must be formed with those of similar real capabilities.Meanwhile, the EU system has dissolved moral, cultural, economic, and political values in Europe, which has led to "the marginalization of European leaders and the weakening of their influence," Bishara Saliba concludes.

