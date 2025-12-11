EAEU Lays Groundwork for Bolstering Member Economies, Russian PM Notes

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/eaeu-members-create-conditions-to-strengthen-national-economies---russian-prime-minister-1123276854.html
The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are creating conditions to improve the quality of life for their citizens and strengthen national economies, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.
"Together, we are creating conditions for improving the quality of life for citizens, strengthening national economies, and implementing major joint projects in various fields," Mishustin said during an expanded meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Moscow. PM Mishustin further noted Russia's support for enhanced cooperation among EAEU businesses, with a special focus on high-technology fields.The prime minister outlined two core principles: first, that the EAEU upholds each nation's right to choose its development model while safeguarding collective interests, and second, that member countries must move faster to deploy modern transportation solutions for a better connected Eurasia."We continue to strengthen transport connectivity in the Eurasian region. It is extremely important to accelerate the implementation of modern solutions, primarily for the modernization of logistics infrastructure and digitalization of transport corridors. To increase the capacity of existing routes, of course, as a result, it means increasing the volume of cargo transportation," Mishustin said.These measures are also needed to expand trade with countries outside the union, and interest in such cooperation is growing, Mishustin added.The share of national currencies in settlements within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has reached 93%, the premier stressed.The share of settlements in national currencies between Russian businesses and entrepreneurs from EAEU countries on foreign trade contracts exceed 98%, Mishustin added.
14:23 GMT 11.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are paving the way to boost the quality of life for their citizens and strengthen their national economies, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.
"Together, we are creating conditions for improving the quality of life for citizens, strengthening national economies, and implementing major joint projects in various fields," Mishustin said during an expanded meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.
PM Mishustin further noted Russia's support for enhanced cooperation among EAEU businesses, with a special focus on high-technology fields.
"We are wrapping up the outgoing year with good preliminary results across key indicators, such as the Union's gross domestic product, industrial production, agriculture, construction, and retail turnover," Mishustin noted.
The prime minister outlined two core principles: first, that the EAEU upholds each nation's right to choose its development model while safeguarding collective interests, and second, that member countries must move faster to deploy modern transportation solutions for a better connected Eurasia.
"We continue to strengthen transport connectivity in the Eurasian region. It is extremely important to accelerate the implementation of modern solutions, primarily for the modernization of logistics infrastructure and digitalization of transport corridors. To increase the capacity of existing routes, of course, as a result, it means increasing the volume of cargo transportation," Mishustin said.
These measures are also needed to expand trade with countries outside the union, and interest in such cooperation is growing, Mishustin added.
The share of national currencies in settlements within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has reached 93%, the premier stressed.
"There are already concrete results. The share of national currencies in settlements within the union has reached 93%," Mishustin said.
The share of settlements in national currencies between Russian businesses and entrepreneurs from EAEU countries on foreign trade contracts exceed 98%, Mishustin added.
