Putin Calls EAEU One of Independent, Self-Sufficient Centers of Emerging Multipolar World

Sputnik International
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our association has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop dynamically," Putin said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the EAEU leaders. EAEU activities contribute to the expansion of trade, deepening of cooperative ties, as well as ensure stable economic growth in the region, the president said. Russia appreciates cooperation with its partners in the EAEU and is interested in strengthening joint work, Putin added.
10:51 GMT 26.12.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our association has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop dynamically," Putin said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the EAEU leaders.
EAEU activities contribute to the expansion of trade, deepening of cooperative ties, as well as ensure stable economic growth in the region, the president said.
Russia appreciates cooperation with its partners in the EAEU and is interested in strengthening joint work, Putin added.
