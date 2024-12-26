https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/putin-calls-eaeu-one-of-independent-self-sufficient-centers-of-emerging-multipolar-world-1121274849.html
Putin Calls EAEU One of Independent, Self-Sufficient Centers of Emerging Multipolar World
Putin Calls EAEU One of Independent, Self-Sufficient Centers of Emerging Multipolar World
Sputnik International
The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2024-12-26T10:51+0000
2024-12-26T10:51+0000
2024-12-26T10:51+0000
world
vladimir putin
world
eurasian economic union
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120896634_0:130:3178:1918_1920x0_80_0_0_6e7e5c9f60a2435eb784feba13dc9b56.jpg
"Our association has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop dynamically," Putin said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the EAEU leaders. EAEU activities contribute to the expansion of trade, deepening of cooperative ties, as well as ensure stable economic growth in the region, the president said. Russia appreciates cooperation with its partners in the EAEU and is interested in strengthening joint work, Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/india-interested-in-talks-on-free-trade-pact-with-eaeu---belarusian-foreign-minister-1117317218.html
world
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0f/1120896634_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f22d999ff95da41c4625fecae8a1d980.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
emerging multipolar world, russian president vladimir putin, eurasian economic union
emerging multipolar world, russian president vladimir putin, eurasian economic union
Putin Calls EAEU One of Independent, Self-Sufficient Centers of Emerging Multipolar World
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Our association has established itself as one of the independent and self-sufficient centers of the emerging multipolar world and continues to develop dynamically," Putin said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the EAEU leaders.
EAEU activities
contribute to the expansion of trade, deepening of cooperative ties, as well as ensure stable economic growth in the region, the president said.
Russia appreciates cooperation with its partners in the EAEU and is interested in strengthening joint work, Putin added.