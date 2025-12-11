https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/israeli-tank-opened-fire-on-un-peacekeepers-in-southern-lebanon---unifil-1123273266.html

Israeli Tank Opened Fire on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL

Israeli Tank Opened Fire on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL

Sputnik International

The IDF opened fire with a Merkava tank on a UNIFIL patrol moving along the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, despite being informed of the patrol's location and timing in advance, the peacekeeping contingent said in a statement.

2025-12-11T03:59+0000

2025-12-11T03:59+0000

2025-12-11T04:35+0000

world

middle east

lebanon

blue line

israel defense forces (idf)

united nations interim force in lebanon (unifil)

hezbollah

un peacekeepers

peacekeepers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/0d/1120536576_15:0:2545:1423_1920x0_80_0_0_3dd998764bd7f587ee461bc3c2378279.jpg

"Yesterday, peacekeepers in vehicles patrolling the Blue Line were fired upon by IDF soldiers in a Merkava tank near Sarda. One ten-round burst of machine-gun fire was fired above the convoy, and four further ten-round bursts were fired nearby," the statement said on Wednesday. It said the IDF had been informed of the location and timing of the patrol in advance, "following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line." UNIFIL said attacks on or near peacekeepers violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/israeli-army-claims-strikes-on-hezbollah-military-targets-in-southern-lebanon-1123259946.html

lebanon

blue line

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

idf crimes, israel war crimes, un peacefkeepers in lebanon, israel war in lebanon, israel attacks peacekeepers