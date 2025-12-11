International
Israeli Tank Opened Fire on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL
Israeli Tank Opened Fire on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL
The IDF opened fire with a Merkava tank on a UNIFIL patrol moving along the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, despite being informed of the patrol's location and timing in advance, the peacekeeping contingent said in a statement.
"Yesterday, peacekeepers in vehicles patrolling the Blue Line were fired upon by IDF soldiers in a Merkava tank near Sarda. One ten-round burst of machine-gun fire was fired above the convoy, and four further ten-round bursts were fired nearby," the statement said on Wednesday. It said the IDF had been informed of the location and timing of the patrol in advance, "following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line." UNIFIL said attacks on or near peacekeepers violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
Israeli Tank Opened Fire on UN Peacekeepers in Southern Lebanon - UNIFIL

03:59 GMT 11.12.2025 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 11.12.2025)
© AP Photo / PETER DEJONGAn Israeli Merkava tank drives up a hill to take positions inside Lebanon near the southern city of Marwaheen, Lebanon,
The IDF opened fire with a Merkava tank on a UNIFIL patrol moving along the Blue Line in southern Lebanon, despite being informed of the patrol's location and timing in advance, the peacekeeping contingent said in a statement.
"Yesterday, peacekeepers in vehicles patrolling the Blue Line were fired upon by IDF soldiers in a Merkava tank near Sarda. One ten-round burst of machine-gun fire was fired above the convoy, and four further ten-round bursts were fired nearby," the statement said on Wednesday.
It said the IDF had been informed of the location and timing of the patrol in advance, "following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line."
UNIFIL said attacks on or near peacekeepers violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
