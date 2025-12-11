https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/uk-officially-confirms-first-military-casualty-in-ukraine-1123273135.html
UK Officially Confirms First Military Casualty in Ukraine
A member of the UK armed forces died as a result of a "tragic accident" on Tuesday morning while overseeing the testing of a new defensive capability in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said.
The UK Ministry of Defense reported that Lance Corporal George Hooley, a 28-year-old paratrooper, died while observing the Ukrainian military test a new weapon."It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday 9 December. He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines. The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time," the ministry said in a statement. UK Defense Secretary John Healey offered condolences to the family of the deceased. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly accused Kiev of using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.
UK Officially Confirms First Military Casualty in Ukraine
A member of the UK armed forces died as a result of a "tragic accident" on Tuesday morning while overseeing the testing of a new defensive capability in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said.
The UK Ministry of Defense reported that Lance Corporal George Hooley, a 28-year-old paratrooper, died while observing the Ukrainian military test a new weapon.
"It is with deep regret that we must announce that a member of the UK Armed Forces died in Ukraine this morning, Tuesday 9 December. He was injured in a tragic accident whilst observing Ukrainian forces test a new defensive capability, away from the front lines. The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this sad and difficult time," the ministry said in a statement.
UK Defense Secretary John Healey offered condolences to the family of the deceased.
"Devastated by the death of a UK service person in Ukraine. My thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues as they grieve for a loved one. Our hearts go out to them," Healey wrote on X.
The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly accused Kiev of using foreign fighters as "cannon fodder," warning that the Russian military will continue striking mercenary troops across Ukraine.