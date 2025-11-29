https://sputnikglobe.com/20251129/us-drones-for-ukraine-no-match-for-russian-countermeasures-keep-crashing-during-tests-1123196190.html

US Drones for Ukraine No Match for Russian Countermeasures, Keep Crashing During Tests

US Drones for Ukraine No Match for Russian Countermeasures, Keep Crashing During Tests

Sputnik International

Anduril, a $30B Silicon Valley defense startup building drones, surveillance equipment and C3I software for the US military, CBP and America’s allies, has sent tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drones to Ukraine since 2022.

2025-11-29T05:00+0000

2025-11-29T05:00+0000

2025-11-29T05:00+0000

military

military & intelligence

us

ukraine

silicon valley

air force

us navy

drone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123196299_0:0:720:405_1920x0_80_0_0_bb4975299bfcd3f177bd03cedf7e7662.png

But there’s a problem: Its products keep crashing before they can even be deployed.Air Force testing this month involving two Anduril Altius multipurpose spy, communications, cyberwar and strike drones saw them ascend and slam into the ground. Summer testing of Anduril’s new Fury unmanned fighter damaged its engine before it could even take off, while an August test of the Anduril Anvil antidrone system caused a 22-acre fire in Oregon.The US Navy has reported similar problems, with 30 drone boats operated by Anduril’s Lattice software shutting down during a deployment off California in May. Sailors said in a report that Anduril’s products suffered from “continuous operational security [and] safety violations, and contracting performer misguidances,” posing an “extreme risk” to US military personnel.US Army drilling in Germany in January saw a Ghost spinning out and crashing near troops, with an Army spokesman confirming the drone’s issues with power management in cold temperatures.And there's another problem.Although Ukraine’s military remains tightlipped about the performance of its Anduril equipment, an informed source told Reuters that the dozens of Ghost drones the company deployed in 2022 proved no match for Russian electronic warfare countermeasures, which jammed their satnav systems.Meanwhile, sources told the Wall Street Journal that Anduril Altius drones were so problematic for Ukraine's military that it stopped using them altogether in 2024.The UK signed a $40M deal with Anduril in March for more Altius drones for Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250415/top-5-russian-electronic-warfare-systems-turning-natos-fancy-gear-into-scrap-metal-1121875261.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/putin-visits-zapad-battlegroup-command-post---kremlin-1123147941.html

ukraine

silicon valley

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

are anduril drones good, are us drones failing in ukraine