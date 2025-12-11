https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/us-journalist-carlson-says-russia-could-be-best-fit-as-closest-us-ally-1123277636.html
US Journalist Tucker Carlson Suggests Russia Could Be America's Best Ally
US Journalist Tucker Carlson Suggests Russia Could Be America's Best Ally
14:37 GMT 11.12.2025 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 11.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US journalist Tucker Carlson said in a video address that Russia could be the best candidate for the role of the United States' closest ally, including during a military conflict.
"If you were looking purely through the lens of what's good for the United States, an America first perspective, the most obvious, of course, would be Russia
," Carlson stated on Wednesday.
The journalist justified his viewpoint by stating that Russia is the biggest country in the world and possesses enormous reserves of minerals and energy resources. Furthermore, Russia has a "formidable" army, and the biggest one on the European continent, as well as immense industrial capacity, Carlson added.
In early 2024, Tucker Carlson visited Russia and interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. A significant portion of the two-hour conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and Russia's relations with the US, NATO, and the West.