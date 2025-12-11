International
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk - General Staff Chief Reports to Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/us-journalist-carlson-says-russia-could-be-best-fit-as-closest-us-ally-1123277636.html
US Journalist Tucker Carlson Suggests Russia Could Be America's Best Ally
US Journalist Tucker Carlson Suggests Russia Could Be America's Best Ally
Sputnik International
US journalist Tucker Carlson said in a video address that Russia could be the best candidate for the role of the United States' closest ally, including during a military conflict.
2025-12-11T14:37+0000
2025-12-11T14:58+0000
world
russia
tucker carlson
ukraine
nato
ally
us ally
cooperation
bilateral relations
bilateral contacts
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122580715_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e2b0130dce248841ec9bf65595406653.jpg
"If you were looking purely through the lens of what's good for the United States, an America first perspective, the most obvious, of course, would be Russia," Carlson stated on Wednesday. The journalist justified his viewpoint by stating that Russia is the biggest country in the world and possesses enormous reserves of minerals and energy resources. Furthermore, Russia has a "formidable" army, and the biggest one on the European continent, as well as immense industrial capacity, Carlson added. In early 2024, Tucker Carlson visited Russia and interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. A significant portion of the two-hour conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and Russia's relations with the US, NATO, and the West.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/us-shares-proposals-with-europe-to-restore-economic-ties-with-russia---reports-1123274257.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/09/1122580715_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_df9b5e506aa7a3af17c028b30698fd95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us journalist carlson, us journalist tucker carlson, united states' closest ally, military conflict
us journalist carlson, us journalist tucker carlson, united states' closest ally, military conflict

US Journalist Tucker Carlson Suggests Russia Could Be America's Best Ally

14:37 GMT 11.12.2025 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 11.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US journalist Tucker Carlson said in a video address that Russia could be the best candidate for the role of the United States' closest ally, including during a military conflict.
"If you were looking purely through the lens of what's good for the United States, an America first perspective, the most obvious, of course, would be Russia," Carlson stated on Wednesday.
The journalist justified his viewpoint by stating that Russia is the biggest country in the world and possesses enormous reserves of minerals and energy resources. Furthermore, Russia has a "formidable" army, and the biggest one on the European continent, as well as immense industrial capacity, Carlson added.
In early 2024, Tucker Carlson visited Russia and interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. A significant portion of the two-hour conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and Russia's relations with the US, NATO, and the West.
U.S. and Russian national flags wave on the wind before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
World
US Shares Proposals With Europe to Restore Economic Ties With Russia - Reports
09:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала