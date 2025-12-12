https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/europe-lacking-own-plan-on-ukraine-discussing-3-documents-with-us---finnish-president-1123286095.html

Europe Lacking Own Plan on Ukraine, Discussing 3 Documents With US - Finnish President

Europe does not have its own solution to the conflict in Ukraine, while three documents are currently being discussed with the United States, including a 20-point plan, security guarantees and Ukraine's reconstruction, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Friday.

"There is no European peace solution, but there are three documents. The first is a 20-point plan that includes territorial issues. The second concerns security guarantees, which are being negotiated between the Americans, Ukrainians and Europeans. And the third relates to Ukraine's reconstruction," Stubb told reporters when asked about European peace proposals, as broadcast on Finnish television. The most important topics during the talks at the moment are territorial issues and security guarantees, the Finnish president said. Stubb did not rule out the possibility that Europe might eventually engage in talks with Russia as part of efforts to reach a peaceful settlement, though he noted that the responsibility for such negotiations currently rests with the United States. On Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that during a December 10 phone call, a new proposal on Ukraine peace settlement regarding territorial concessions was delivered to US President Donald Trump on behalf of the UK, France, and Germany. On Wednesday, media reported, citing US and Ukrainian officials, that the US was proposing to create a demilitarized zone as part of a settlement in Ukraine, with the Korean model being considered as one option. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.

